Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in Upcoming Concerts

The program includes Mendelssohn's Overture to his opera, A Midsummer Night's Dream, based on Shakespeare's play.
Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell joins the New Jersey Symphony in concert in a program featuring Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 4.
The world-renowned artist will not only play the solo violin in the incredibly virtuosic violin concerto but will also lead the orchestra from the concertmaster's chair during the entire program, including Beethoven's Symphony No. 4, making Bell both the soloist and the conductor of the performances.
Bell, an Indiana native who has been playing professionally since age 14, is currently on a world tour of major orchestras, including the New Jersey Symphony, and has just released a new album on Sony Classical, Butterfly Lovers. He recently commissioned a series of new works for violin and orchestra called The Elements, from composers Jake Heggie, Jennifer Higdon, Edgar Meyer, Jessie Montgomery, and Kevin Puts.
In addition to his busy concert career, Bell is Music Director of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, a chamber orchestra based in London.
Concert tickets are available now. Performances take place Thursday, November 30, at 1:30 pm and Friday, December 1, at 8 pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and Sunday, December 3, at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center.
The Symphony invites all ticketholders to attend a free classical conversation starting one hour before the performance on Friday, December 1, at 7 pm and Sunday, December 3, at 2 pm. Learn more about the music from New Jersey Symphony musicians, guest artists and other engaging insiders.
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Symphony Classical
Joshua Bell conductor and violin
New Jersey Symphony
Newark - Thursday, November 30, 1:30 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Newark - Friday, December 1, 8 pm, New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Morristown - Sunday, December 3, 3 pm, Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mendelssohn Overture to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Mendelssohn Violin Concerto
Beethoven Symphony No. 4
