Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise Bring The OASIS UNDER THE SUN TOUR To MPAC, October 18

New Shows on Sale September 22: 70s vs 80s: The Battle of the Decades and A Bronx Tale starring Chazz Palminteri

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise Bring The OASIS UNDER THE SUN TOUR To MPAC, October 18

Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise Bring The OASIS UNDER THE SUN TOUR To MPAC, October 18

Enjoy a double bill of 70s pop featuring Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Jim Messina's legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.

While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When “the Springfield” disbanded in 1968, Jim and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Jim on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, Country Rock. After three successful albums, Jim was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music. He signed as an independent producer with Columbia Records.

In November 1970, the Columbia asked Jim to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Kenny get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together and Jim agreed to sit in on Kenny's first album. Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin' In was released in November of 1971 and an accidental duo was formed.

Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums. They had become one of rock's most successful recording duos ever, but it was time for the duo to go their separate ways.

After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Jim formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. His latest release, In the Groove, includes selected hits from all three of Jim's previous bands, as well as several of his solo works.

In 1975, Pablo Cruise released its first A&M album simply entitled Pablo Cruise. The album cover was shot in the tropical gardens of San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and it featured a huge gorilla standing front and center. The band, David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion) were no where in sight. At that point there was a bit of a mystique surrounding Pablo Cruise and when asked what Pablo Cruise meant, the well-rehearsed answer went something like this: “Pablo”, represents an honest, real, down to earth individual, and “Cruise” depicts his fun loving, easy going attitude towards life: In essence that's what Pablo Cruise music is all about. Honest, real down to earth vocals, accompanied by fun yet elegant, infectious grooves. To hear Pablo Cruise on record is one thing, but to experience the band live is an exhilarating event!

From 1975 to 1985 the band toured the United States, Canada and Japan extensively, welcoming fans to “Climb Aboard The Good Ship Pablo Cruise.” Reaching the top 10 with mega hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find a Way,” and several other top 20's, the band went on to sell several million albums and singles collectively and established themselves as well respected writers and performers within the industry. By 1985, after completing several national tours and releasing 7 studio albums in all, the band decided to take a hiatus……one that lasted nearly 20 years.

In 2005 a reunited Pablo Cruise picked up where they left off and today the band performs all over the U.S. and Canada and they're enjoying it more than ever…. www.pablocruise.com




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Bergen County Players Host RENT Post-Show Talkback and Q&A With Tony Award-Winning Wil Photo
Bergen County Players Host RENT Post-Show Talkback and Q&A With Tony Award-Winning Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Join Bergen County Players for a post-show talkback and Q&A with Tony Award-winning Wilson Jermaine Heredia, original RENT cast member. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from the actor who originated the role of Angel. Get your tickets now for this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical.

2
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to NJPAC Photo
RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to NJPAC

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES is coming to NJPAC. Get ready for a night of Beatles hits and nostalgia. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin Event in October Photo
Christopher Riddle Talks Nelson and Sinatra at Swingin' Event in October

Join Christopher Riddle as he discusses the legendary Nelson Riddle and his collaboration with Frank Sinatra at the Swingin' Sinatra-Riddle Event. Learn about Nelson's extraordinary career and his marvelous music. Don't miss this intimate conversation on October 29th in Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

4
Centenary Stage Companys Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Centenary Stage Company’s Young Audience Series returns for the 2023-2024 season with A Year with Frog and Toad September 28 through October 2. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schumann’s Cello Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia
Sieminski Theater (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2024 Lunar New Year Celebration
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You