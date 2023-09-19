Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise Bring The OASIS UNDER THE SUN TOUR To MPAC, October 18

Enjoy a double bill of 70s pop featuring Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Jim Messina's legacy of musical genius spans five decades, three super groups, a vibrant solo career and scores of producing and engineering credits.



While acting as producer/audio engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina ultimately joined the band as its bass player. When “the Springfield” disbanded in 1968, Jim and fellow bandmate Richie Furay formed Poco. With Jim on lead guitar, Poco defined a new musical genre, Country Rock. After three successful albums, Jim was ready for a change and left to return to his passion for producing music. He signed as an independent producer with Columbia Records.



In November 1970, the Columbia asked Jim to work with an unknown Kenny Loggins. While helping Kenny get ready for a record and touring, the two discovered that they worked well together and Jim agreed to sit in on Kenny's first album. Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina Sittin' In was released in November of 1971 and an accidental duo was formed.



Over the next seven years, Loggins & Messina released eight hit albums, had scores of hit songs and sold over 16 million albums. They had become one of rock's most successful recording duos ever, but it was time for the duo to go their separate ways.

After a series of celebrated solo acoustic tours, Jim formed a band made of acclaimed musicians who have played with him at various points in his career. His latest release, In the Groove, includes selected hits from all three of Jim's previous bands, as well as several of his solo works.

In 1975, Pablo Cruise released its first A&M album simply entitled Pablo Cruise. The album cover was shot in the tropical gardens of San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and it featured a huge gorilla standing front and center. The band, David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion) were no where in sight. At that point there was a bit of a mystique surrounding Pablo Cruise and when asked what Pablo Cruise meant, the well-rehearsed answer went something like this: “Pablo”, represents an honest, real, down to earth individual, and “Cruise” depicts his fun loving, easy going attitude towards life: In essence that's what Pablo Cruise music is all about. Honest, real down to earth vocals, accompanied by fun yet elegant, infectious grooves. To hear Pablo Cruise on record is one thing, but to experience the band live is an exhilarating event!



From 1975 to 1985 the band toured the United States, Canada and Japan extensively, welcoming fans to “Climb Aboard The Good Ship Pablo Cruise.” Reaching the top 10 with mega hits like “Whatcha Gonna Do When She Says Goodbye?” and “Love Will Find a Way,” and several other top 20's, the band went on to sell several million albums and singles collectively and established themselves as well respected writers and performers within the industry. By 1985, after completing several national tours and releasing 7 studio albums in all, the band decided to take a hiatus……one that lasted nearly 20 years.



In 2005 a reunited Pablo Cruise picked up where they left off and today the band performs all over the U.S. and Canada and they're enjoying it more than ever…. www.pablocruise.com