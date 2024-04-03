Jersey City Theater Center Presents CABARET IN CAPTIVITY A Powerful Exploration of Art and Survival in Terezín

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey City Theater Center has announced Cabaret in Captivity, a poignant and thought-provoking theatrical experience set to take the stage on May 18th at 9:00 PM at 165 Newark Ave. Jersey City, NJ, (entrance from Barrow Street).

Conceived by Edward Einhorn and developed and directed by Einhorn and Jenny Lee Mitchell, Cabaret in Captivity brings to life songs and sketches written in Terezín/Theresienstadt, the Nazi concentration camp in Czechoslovakia. Full of satire, bitter humor, and hope, these pieces serve as a testament to how art became a vital survival technique for the inmates during one of history's darkest chapters.

Olga Levina, Executive Director at JCTC, reflects on the significance of this production: "Through 'Cabaret in Captivity,' we aim to honor the resilience and creativity of those who found solace and strength in the arts amidst unimaginable adversity. This powerful performance not only commemorates the lives lost in Terezín but also celebrates the indomitable spirit of human expression. We are honored to present this important work as part of our commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and remembrance."

Featuring original works written by a myriad of talented individuals including Armin Berg, Robert Dauber, and Ilse Weber, Cabaret in Captivity showcases the talents of Craig Anderson, Seth Gilman, Jenny Lee Mitchell, Katarina Vizina, Yvonne Roen, and Mel DeLancey, with musical direction and piano accompaniment by Maria Dessena and violin by Tiffaney Lane.

Part of the Remembrance Readings program of the National Jewish Theater Foundation —Holocaust Theater International Initiative, Cabaret in Captivity offers a unique and moving perspective on the enduring power of art in the face of oppression and injustice.

Jersey City Theater Center is committed to providing equal access and accommodation for individuals with disabilities in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If you require ADA accommodations for any of our performances or events, please contact us at least two weeks in advance by calling 201-795-5386. We will strive to accommodate you and ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to assist you.

For tickets and more information about Cabaret in Captivity, visit www.jctcenter.org.

About Edward Einhorn

Edward Einhorn is a playwright, director, translator, librettist, and novelist. His works have been showcased in prestigious venues across New York, London, and beyond, including La MaMa, Lincoln Center, and the Barbican. As the Artistic Director of Untitled Theater Company No. 61, he spearheaded productions that explore bold ideas and themes. His curated festivals, such as The Havel Festival and The Festival of Jewish Theater and Ideas, have garnered acclaim for innovative programming. Recent productions, like The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas and The Neurology of the Soul, showcase his diverse artistic range and critical acclaim. Additionally, he is a published author of books spanning genres from graphic novels to mathematically themed picture books.

Jenny Lee Mitchell, a native New Yorker and NYC-based singer and actor, boasts a diverse background in the arts. After living abroad for 20 years, predominantly performing musical theater, Mitchell studied classical voice and physical clowning in Europe, followed by experimental theater at NYU. Returning to New York over a decade ago, Mitchell delved into the neo-vaudeville, clown, and burlesque scene, crafting original acts showcased in international festivals and local variety shows. Transitioning to jazz eight years ago, Mitchell now showcases her talents as a singer and clarinet player in various combos across the city.

About Jersey City Theater Center

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.