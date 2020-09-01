JOSEPHINE A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play Announced at The Morris Museum

The show will be performed on the Morris Museum's Back Deck, Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18.

Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play, a one-woman musical biographical play about the iconic Josephine Baker,will be performed on the Morris Museum's Back Deck, Thursday, September 17th and Friday, September 18th at 7:00 pm, continuing our season of socially distant performance.

Josephine, which has won awards at festivals across the US and Canada,was created by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio and Tod Kimbro, with Book and Musical Direction by Tod Kimbro.

Josephine is a biographical musical that combines cabaret, theatre and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African-American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century.Before Diana, Whitney and Beyonce, there was Josephine, a fearless pioneer who blazed a glamorous trail for all women of color.

Josephine Baker was born in St. Louis in 1906 and worked as a live-in maid at age eight. She took off for New York and achieved only moderate success in the United States, but became an international superstar after moving to Europe in 1924, where she starred in the Folies Bergere in Paris and became known as The Black Venus. The first African-American woman to star in a major motion picture, she appeared alongside white romantic leading men in films in the 30's, had several interracial marriages and homosexual relationships, and performed in men's clothing before the term "drag" was commonly used. She was a spy for the French Resistance in WWII, a civil rights activist, and mother to 12 adopted children, her Rainbow Tribe. Her success often gave her the opportunity to live free from the racial oppression of her home nation, though she never stopped yearning for acceptance in America.

The Morris Museum Back Deck Performance Series has given eager audiences a chance to see live performances after months of being in lockdown. The Museum transformed its upper parking deck into a socially distant performance space consisting of 119 blocks, 8'X8' each, able to accomodate two patrons. In their recent review of the JACK String Quartet,

The New York Times said, "With players framed by a beautiful sunset against rolling hills...it was joyous to be in Jersey."

Just bring your own chairs and refreshments and be prepared to drink in this informative, provocative show.

All blocks are $60 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 5:30PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun. Recommended for ages 16 and up. To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Tickets must be ordered in advance by phone or online only. The rain date decision will be made by 12:00pm day of the event. Bring Your Own Chairs. Chairs will not be provided. www.morrismuseum.org

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You