There are only 2 more chances to see this show (November 3rd at 8 PM and November 4th at 8:00 PM).

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Interview: Sharon Garry of GRAND HORIZONS at Chatham Playhouse Chatham Playhouse presents Grand Horizons by Bess WohlFifty years into their marriage, Bill and Nancy want a divorce. While they seem unfazed by the decision, their two adult sons are shaken to the core, forced to reexamine everything they thought they knew about their parents’ outwardly happy lives. As the family grapples with their new reality, each must reckon with their own imperfect past and how their collective love for each other might express itself in new and unlikely forms.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Director Sharon Garry. 

Please tell us about yourself. 

A twenty-year career as a theater educator, teaching acting, directing and playwriting, A founding member of Ironbound Theatre and Twelve Miles West.

Please tell us about your involvement in theater. 

After retiring from teaching theatre, I dove into the world of community theatre. In addition to directing this, I will be directing It's a Wonderful Life  this December at the Studio Theatre in Montclair, and Superior Donuts  this January at the Barn Theatre in Montville

What inspired you to direct this piece? 

Saw it in NYC right before the pandemic shut down theatre. I initially enjoyed the play as a comedy about marital malaise and sibling rivalry. But after diving into the text of Grand Horizons, the script resonated with me more and more. I could identify on a much deeper level with the characters and their struggles,

What do you want your audiences to take away from this show? 

In particular, I was struck by the theme of the way society compartmentalizes older adults and women. In fact we are all compartmentalized by societal norms and their own self imposed roles. We are all expected to fit in a box or a category for society to run smoothly. 

Sharon wanted to note the standard of excellence that Chatham Playhouse has for creating quality theatre as well as her extremely talented cast, impeccable set design and decor.

The cast includes: Christopher C. Gibbs, Christine Orzepowski, Byron Hagan, Matt McCarthy, Jessica Phelan, Corey Chichizola, and Jodi Freeman Maloy.

The crew: 

ProducerAlan Ellis

DirectorSharon Garry

Stage ManagerJoëlle Bochner

Set DesignRoy Pancirov

Scenic ArtistDean Sickler

Costume DesignFran Harrison

Lighting DesignAlex Fritsch

Sound DesignAlan Ellis

Props and Set DecorationCarol Saso

There are only 2 more chances to see this show (November 3rd at 8 PM and November 4th at 8:00 PM)! Ticket link below:

 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2273600®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chathamplayers.org%2F2023-2024%2Fgrand-horizons?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo credit: Sharon Garry 




Recommended For You