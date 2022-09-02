Interview: Alex Oleksij of I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES at Nutley Little Theatre

NLT presents one of Neil Simon's lesser known plays "I Ought To Be in Pictures." I had the pleasure of interviewing the Director, Alex Oleksij.

Please tell us about yourself.

I am an avid reader, rarely found without a book in my hand, student of history, a world traveler, a Trekkie, and I have been rooting for the Yankees since 1977.

We'd love to know about your involvement in theater.

I spent nearly 20 years as as professional actor, spending most of the 1990s traveling the USA on national tours. These days I prefer directing because then I get to play ALL the parts!

What inspired you to direct this piece?

I have a reputation for doing big plays with casts of thousands, but for my first major work since COVID, I wanted something a little more intimate. I saw I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES on Broadway many years ago, and enjoyed it. It is rarely done and I don't know why, for it is a lovely piece, both funny and sweet. It is a play that works perfectly in the cozy space of Nutley Little Theatre, and I am happy to introduce this show to new audiences.

What do you want your audiences to take away from this show?

The importance of family - both the one you're born into and the ones you make - and the importance of expressing your love for them.

Any upcoming projects you will be working on after this?

I will be doing a one-act for Apricot Sky Productions in Montclair, a beautiful piece by Eric Alter about a beloved teacher facing the end of her career.

Anything additional you would like to add?

I encourage audiences to come see this rarely performed work of Neil Simon to laugh, maybe cry a little, and walk away feeling good.

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES is the story of Herb Tucker, a man who, sixteen years earlier walked out on his wife and children in New York to pursue a career as a screenwriter in Hollywood. One day his now nineteen-year old daughter, Libby, shows up at his door. Wanting to get into the movies as an actress, Libby expects Herb to help her as recompense for the years of neglect. A product of Neil Simon's mature period, I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES combines comedy, drama and moments of genuine tenderness.

The cast includes:

Melody Appel as Libby Tucker

Jonathan Rudolph as Herb Tucker

Rachelle Renage as Steffy Blondell

The crew includes:

Stage Manager: Janis Wolfe

Set, Lighting & Sound Design: Alex Oleksij

Set Decoration: Janis Wolfe, Linda Ribaudo & Rachelle Renagel

Wall Mural & Publicity Art: Steve Crooks

Performances are:

September 9, 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 & 24 at 8:00 PM and September 11, 18, & 24 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are available at the door, a half hour before show time, but can also be purchased online at ShowTix4U - Free Online Ticketing - Schools, Community, Regional

Nutley Little Theatre is located at 47 Erie Place in Nutley New Jersey.

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com or follow them on Facebook: @NutleyLittleTheatre and Instagram: @NutleyLittleTheatreNJ

Image Credit: Courtesy of Nutley Little Theatre