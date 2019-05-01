InterACT Theatre Productions Presents A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

interACT Theatre Productions presents Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical comedy "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum." The show runs for three weekends at the South Orange Middle School (Little Theater). Opening night is this Friday, May 3rd and closing night is Saturday, May 18th, making a total of eight performances this month.

"A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" is a nonstop laugh-fest in which Pseudolus, a crafty slave, struggles to win the hand of a beautiful, but slow-witted, courtesan named Philia for his young master, Hero, in exchange for freedom. The plot twists and turns with cases of mistaken identity, slamming doors, and a showgirl or two.

The production is directed and choreographed by Nicholas J. Clarey, with musical direction by Holland J. Jancaitis. The cast includes Jerry Narciso, Frank Favata, Kate Pfuhler, Charles Kennedy, Rosemary Wall, Mentha Marley, David Wren-Hardin, Alec J. Wolf, Janet Painter, Caitlyn M. Roper, Alyssa Enid Gonzalez, Jazz Sunpanich, Celeste Post, Serena Marie Williams, Alonda Barrett, Anthea Marley, Alex Martynetz, Joseph Rothschild, Jose A. Rivera, Robin Merritt, and Andrew Wall.

Rounding out the crew are stage manager Felicity D. Selby, producer Maryann Galife Post, additional choreographer Dana P. Hawkins, assistant music director Jake Ezzo, assistant stage manager Alicia Fink, costumer Lynne Lewis, assistant costumers Marlo Avidon and Maryann Galife Post, props mistress Yolanda Hamilton, lighting design by Paul Gaykowski, light board operation by Felicity Winter, design assistant Isaiah J. Abdul-Qawi, publicity & social media team Sabrina Santoro & Mark J. Parker, and house manager Dawilla Madsen.

Making up the band are Holland J. Jancaitis, Jake Ezzo, and Marisa Green on keyboards, Jake Sachs on bass, and John Straus on drums. Backstage crew members include Christopher Svetik and Cyrus Rodriguez, with student assistants Ryan Gaykowski, Benjamin Wood, Lilea Gaykowski, and Emily Hentzberger. This show was made possible by the generosity of Leigh and Scott Shultz.

Friday and Saturday night performances begin at 7:30PM and the Sunday matinees begin at 4PM. Online tickets are discounted at $22-28 for adults and $17-23 for students/seniors at interactproductions.tix.com until 2 hours prior to the performance. All tickets purchased at the box office in person are $30. Tickets cannot be purchased by phone.

Founded in 2009, interACT is now in its 10th season of bringing award-winning theatre to the community. interACT is the theatre in residence at The Baird Cultural Arts Center in South Orange, but during the Baird's renovation, the company will perform their mainstage productions "on the run" at South Orange Middle School and The Burgdorff Center in Maplewood. Next on their slate is their annual fundraiser show and gala "interACT Sings!" this summer.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You