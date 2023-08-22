IL DIVO to Embark on U.S. Holiday Tour; 'A New Day Holiday Tour' to Kick Off in November

Tickets are available now.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Multi-platinum classical crossover group, IL DIVO, will embark on their U.S. “A New Day Holiday Tour,” launching November 29 at Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts in Newport News, Virginia. 

The tour, which continues through December 23 in Naples, Florida (additional dates TBA), will feature the group performing holiday classics that include “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas,” “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and more, in addition to songs from their vast catalog. 

Tickets are available at: https://ildivo.com/tour-dates/.

Singing in English, Spanish and Italian, IL DIVO, with members Urs Bühler (tenor) of Switzerland, Sébastian Izambard (tenor) of France and David Miller (tenor), also announce a new addition to their group, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie.

After the untimely passing of original member Carlos Marin in 2021 from COVID-19, Labrie had been a featured guest on their “Greatest Hits Tour” from 2022 to present, and now has become the group’s fourth member.

Says IL DIVO, “We’re very excited to come back to the U.S. on our upcoming holiday tour, and are equally excited to announce Steven Labrie joining our group.  Adds David, “Il Divo is this beautiful tapestry of different colors, so finding a replacement for Carlos seemed like an impossible task.  Steven was up to the challenge, though. He sent us a recording, and we were blown away. It’s a bit serendipitous. He was literally the exact same age we were when we started this 20 years ago.” 

He continues, “On opening night of any tour, we always had a ritual where we would shake hands and say, ‘Good luck. Here we go.’ During the first night of “Greatest Hits Tour” we started shaking hands out of habit, and Carlos wasn’t there. We finally let ourselves feel the emotion of loss. However, the tour was incredible. We thought about the experience we were having with audiences and this communion of feeling, and of being human. We realized it could be a real turning point. It was a shot in the arm, and it felt like there was more to be discovered for Il Divo.”

IL DIVO is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history since they first banded together in 2004. With more than 30 million albums sold, 160 Gold and Platinum albums in 33 countries, to their credit, Il Divo was the first Classical Crossover artist to have an album debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

Beyond enrapturing millions of fans in packed arenas and stadiums, their audience has consisted of historical figures and thought leaders and their presence has underscored momentous events, including the Summer Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Diamond Jubilee at Windsor and the Commander-in-Chief’s Ball, to name a few.

With songs recorded in Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Latin, English and Japanese, their catalog has impressively yielded global sales of 30 million-plus units with 50 No. 1 hits and 160 Gold and Platinum records throughout 35 countries. Il Divo’s collective of distinct voices and dynamic personalities have left an indelible imprint on music and culture.

IL DIVO “A New Day Holiday Tour” Dates

11/29/23 - Newport News, VA-    Ferguson Center for the Performing Arts

12/1/23 -    Lowell, MA -  Lowell Memorial Auditorium

12/2/23 -    Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

12/3/23 -    Westbury, NY -    NYCB Theatre at Westbury

12/5/23 -    Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

12/6/23 -    Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

12/8/23 -    Mashantucket, CT  - Foxwoods Resort Casino

12/9/23 -    Atlantic City, NJ -Ovation Hall

12/10/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

12/12/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre

12/13/23 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

12/15/23 - Austin, TX -   Bass Concert Hall

12/16/23 - San Antonio, TX- Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

12/18/23 - Jacksonville, FL  -    Florida Theatre

12/19/23 - St. Petersburg, FL  -Mahaffey Theater

12/20/23 - Sarasota, FL - Van -Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/22/23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/23/23 - Naples, FL -  Artis-Naples

For more information and to purchase tickets visit:  https://ildivo.com/

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



