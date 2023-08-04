Howell PAL Theater Company to Present PETER PAN in September

Howell PAL Theater Company's second summer musical, PETER PAN, Broadway's Timeless Musical whisks audiences away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up. Peter, played by Brennan Boyce (Howell) with his fairy sidekick Tinkerbell visit the Darling children's nursery late one night. After overhearing Mr. Darling (Michael Manekas - Howell) and Mrs. Darling (Sophia Nelson - Spring Lake) share stories with their children, Wendy (Katelyn Waterman - Howell), John (Anthony Lisi - Howell), and Michael (Jameson Green - Howell) soar into Neverland on the adventure of a lifetime. The travelers come face to face with danger as they encounter a Native tribe led by Tiger Lily, (Kylie Ferland - Marlboro) and the pirates led by the villainous Captain Hook, (Josiah Rodriguez - Colts Neck).

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris "Moose" Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, this iconic Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for more than 60 years. Originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Jerome Robbins.

The production features a company of 46 young actors from Monmouth and Ocean counties. With unforgettable characters, Peter and the boys: Slightly, (Dylan Hubert - Howell) Tootles, (Tessa Rapcienski - Howell) and Curly (Avery Carson - Howell) vow eternal friendship with Tiger Lily and the Ugg-a-Wuggs. The Ugg-a-Wuggs are the featured dancers in the company led by Dance Captain, Kayleigh Meagher (Allentown). When Wendy and the boys are captured by the pirates, Hook with his sidekick Smee, (Miles Imregi - West Freehold) carry them off to the ship. Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up," "Never Never Land," and "Hook's Waltz" along with a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, Peter Pan is the perfect show for the child in all of us...who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

The Howell Police Athletic League's Theater Company is led by the artistic director, Gillian Bryck, choreographer, Cindy Lutz and set design and construction led by Michael Moorman. The team is supported with student interns: Kayla Brown, musical director, Krista Correia, music technician and Cooper Stahl, stage manager.

The production is made possible in part by a local grant from Monmouth Arts, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners. Community sponsors for "Peter Pan" are Mark Bonjavanni, Coldwell Banker Realty, Furology Pet Grooming, Deninos Pizzeria and Tavern, Hunter Technologies, Hunter Carrier Services, and 911 Inform.

Tickets are on sale: Click Here

Students/Seniors: $25 Adults $28