Garden State Film Festival Announces New Board Members

The globally recognized Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) announces the addition of Roy Farfel and Daniel Alphonse Boulos to its board of directors.

They join current board members David Angstadt Sr., Eric Ascalon, Heather Brittain, Ming Chen, Stephanie Clineman, David Holtzman, Charlene Horne, Robin Kampf, Diane Raver, Joseph Sernio, David Schoner Jr., Brian J. Sheehy Sr., Paul Perkowski, Doreen Sayegh, and AJ Swirz.

The Garden State Film Festival has been showcased in major international media outlets such as Variety, Vogue Global Network/Condé Nast, Deadline, IndieWire, People, ET Canada, News Entertainment and many others. Submission information can be found on the festival’s website at www.gsff.org. The deadline for 2024 submissions is November 1, 2023.

GSFF presents all categories of film, comedies, thillers, horror, student films and Home Grown films shot in NJ. It also includes screenplay competitions and was the first festival to introduce the movie music competition to an audience of film executives and buyers, journalists, film fans and filmmakers. The Festival includes networking opportunities, state wide student field trip, informative panel discussions, winning screenplay reading with in-depth celebrity talk backs, star-studded red-carpet gala and entertaining parties—all in addition to the screenings of +200 films from +20 countries around the world.

Join us in the city by the sea, Asbury Park and Cranford, NJ, winner of the best downtown! Globally known as a "filmmaker's festival", GSFF showcases premier films, renowned and emerging artists, empowering global connectivity between creators, innovators and audiences.

Roy Farfel

Roy Farfel is a member of SAG/AFTRA and a 2nd Unit Director of the DGA and an esteemed member of the Academy of Motion Picture of Arts and Sciences. Being able to direct actors in conveying a message or a feeling that has been written on paper to a theater audience is indeed a gift. But, to be able to tell that story through the medium of film, inefect directing actors and a crew of easily a hundred people or more, to be able to accomplish this not on the stage but in the streets of Spanish Harlem or the remote mountains of Georgia, is an even rarer gift. Now add to this the element of action, stunts, a fist fight on the top of a building, a woman on fire, whatever the imagination of a writer can come up with and the total collaboration that goes on to make it even better. Now you have a situation where your leader has to truly be unique.

Translating the written word and working with the director's vision to tell a story is truly Roy Farfel's passion, as he has some truly fantastic and successful films under his belt. For example, his story telling is at its finest on these Oscar nominated/winning films. From telling of the horrific scene of JFK's assassination in JACKIE (Pablo Larrain) starring Natalie Portman and Casper Phillipson, working with Mo'Nique and Gabourey Sidibe, in PRECIOUS (Lee Daniels), an angry, abusive mother fighting with and throwing her daughter and granddaughter down a flight of stairs, to working with the comically talented Marisa Tomei and Joe Pesci in MY COUSIN VINNY.

With over 300 feature films to date, Roy Farfel has worked and contributed with award-winning directors, most notably, John Houston (PRIZZI'S HONOR 1986), Martin Scorsese, Ethan and Joel Cohen, Ron Howard, Clint Eastwood, Steven Spielberg, Robert De Niro, Aaron Sorkin, Neil Jordan, James Mangold, Wes Anderson, J.J. Abrams and Steve McQueen.

Daniel Alphonse Boulos

Daniel Alphonse Boulos is a multi-talented individual with a prominent presence in the entertainment industry. As an Actor, Film Director, and Director of Photography, he has showcased his versatility and storytelling abilities across various mediums. Daniel has collaborated with major record labels like Shady Records, Warner Music, Atlantic Records, Goliath Records, and Colombia Records, lending his creative vision to captivating music videos.

He has worked alongside renowned artists and celebrities such as Michael Strahan, Bassem Youssef, Fivio Foreign, Bazzi, Laya, Ravyne Lenae, and Coi Leray, bringing their stories to life through visually stunning content. In 2019, Daniel founded his own production company called All Love Productions. With this venture, he has further expanded his creative endeavors, producing exceptional work that has earned acclaim at prestigious events like the Garden State Film Festival.

Additionally, Daniel excels as a social media content creator and manager, crafting engaging content that resonates with audiences across various platforms. His online presence continues to grow, attracting both fans and industry professionals.

Daniel Alphonse Boulos is driven by his passion, talent, and dedication to leave a lasting impact in the industry. With his wide range of skills and his own production company, he continues to inspire and entertain audiences with his creative vision.

The GSFF is New Jersey's Premier Independent Film Festival®. Now in its 22nd year, the GSFF, a 501-c-3non-profit organization, is a global destination festival that stimulates economic growth in New Jersey through the arts. It also promotes student creativity, makes the arts accessible to underserved populations and preserves heritage arts and is a resource to filmmakers.

Since 2003, thousands of films have made their public premiers, hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have attended; and the total infusion of cash to local businesses since inception exceeds $10 million. Each year, proceeds from the festival enable the GSFF to continue its community outreach as well as to expand its educational programs for our youth, seniors, current and former military personnel serving in the United States Armed Forces.