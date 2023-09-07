GRUMPY OLD MEN is Now Playing at Surflight Theatre

Surflight Theatre will be continuing their 2023 Season with the romantic musical comedy, Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, book by Dan Remmes, music by Neil Berg, lyrics Nick Meglin.

Based on the movie of the same name, GRUMPY OLD MEN is the story of two seasoned gentlemen, Max & John, neighbors who’ve been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by their shared affection for their new neighbor, they face-off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to their long-standing differences. Based on the 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau & Ann-Margret, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor, great songs & the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to all.

Rick Grossman directs this production. Surflight audiences may recall Grossman's performances in Surflight productions of Hairspray (Wilbur), Cats (Gus/Bustopher Jones), Anything Goes (Moonface), Gypsy (Herbie), Titanic (Edgar Beane) and Man of La Mancha (Sancho) opposite John Davidson. Grossman served as director for our production of Call Me Madam as well. In a career span of 50 years, he has directed more than 200 productions; most recently Curtains, Moon Over Buffalo, Something Rotten, The Addams Family, Bonnie & Clyde, Titanic, The Diary of Anne Frank, Catch Me If You Can, as well as producing and directing the NY Area premiere of Grumpy Old Men at Long Island's Bayway Arts Center. Off Broadway original productions of The Error of The Moon and The Tiny Mustache. Performed on National Tours of: Dirty Dancing, Bullets Over Broadway, Man of La Mancha, Enter Laughing, Come Blow Your Horn, Milk & Honey and at regional theatres in the U.S. and Canada. Grossman is quite well known for his leading role of Eddie Jacobson in Harry & Eddie: The Birth Of Israel, having performed it Off Broadway and on tour. Film/TV: House of Cards, A Man of Mystery, College Senior (NYLIFF Best Actor), The 30 Year Old Bris (Tribeca FF), The Pitch, Paper Planes, Demons, Byte Me, Finding Oscar. Grossman received his theatrical training at NY's HS of Performing Arts, Hofstra University, The Pasadena Playhouse and acting guru Stella Adler. He currently serves as the Executive Producing Director of Studio Theatre of Long Island, where he will next direct The Prom. He is accompanied by Paula Hammons Sloan as choreographer. Sloan also serves as Surflight’s resident Director and Choreographer, Education Director and General Manager. Her work was recently seen in Surflight’s Something Rotten!, Steel Pier, White Christmas, An American in Paris, Xanadu and The Addams Family. Her work as Director Choreographer has been seen all over the country including The Laguna Playhouse, TUTS Houston, Kansas City Starlight, Galveston Summer Musicals, as well as numerous National Tours.

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Ricky Pope, Scenic Design by Chris Strangfeld, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro, Costume Design by Jessica McGovern.

Grumpy Old Men: The Musical will star Michael McAssey a favorite on the cabaret scene in NYC and Provincetown (Most recently seen as Maury in Surflight’s Disaster! and Edna Turnblad in Hairspray) as John Gustafson, David Edwards (The Producers and By Jeeves) as Max Goldman, Margaret Shafer (Most recently seen as Shirley in Surflight’s Disaster! and Mrs. Sheila Kelly in Annie Warbucks) as Ariel Truax, Danny Crowe (Most recently seen as Chad in Surflight’s Disaster! and Freddie in Chess) as Jacob Goldman, Larissa Klinger (Most recently seen as Jackie in Surflight’s Disaster! and Baskerville) as Melanie Norton, Alison Nusbaum (Most recently seen as Sister Mary Downy in Surflight’s Disaster! and Commissioner Doyle in Annie Warbucks), and David Sitler as Grandpa Gustafson. The cast will also include Marc Christopher as Chuck Barrels, Ashley Rubin as Punky Olander, Zachary Nelson as Harry, Brian Steinberg as Tim, Daniella Castoria as Unis, Kyle Atkinson as Stan, Rhagan Carter as Fran, Madeline Dunn as Karla, Drew Jacobson as Bo, and Nick Somodi as Lo.