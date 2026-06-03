GIRALDA 2026: AN EVENING OF PURE IMAGINATION to Be Presented by Morris Arts

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Morris Arts concert with the New Jersey Symphony on June 20, 2026, will move indoors this year and be reimagined as “Giralda: An Evening of Pure Imagination.”

The afternoon begins with a curated exhibition of art by some of New Jersey's best emerging and established artists. Guests can bid on their original works in a silent auction.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy live music by classical guitarist George Attisano and guitar duo Lenin Pazmiño and Carlos Chong, and the electrifying BLUES People bringing their signature New Sound of NYC/Northern NJ Blues to the stage.

At 6 PM, New Jersey Symphony will perform a crowd-pleasing mix of classical favorites, Broadway, pop, and patriotic hits.

As the Symphony performs, acclaimed contemporary artist Serena Bocchino will create a live painting inspired by the music in real time — an immersive fusion of sound, movement, and color.

Set at the beautiful Annunciation Center at Saint Elizabeth University, with performances in the state-of-the-art Dolan Performance Hall, the evening blends music, visual art, and summer celebration.

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