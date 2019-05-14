Full Casting Announced for NEW WORKS FROM NEW JERSEY at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents the work of Gonzalo Valencia, Michael Campbell, and David Maglione in "New Works from New Jersey" on June 10th, 2019 @ 9:30pm. The concert will feature the music and lyrics from two brand new musicals, penned by New Jersey based writers. Goblins and Gates (Gonzalo Valencia and Michael Campbell) tells a story of the importance of friendship and family in and out of a pen and paper role-playing game. The Only Way Out (David Maglione) is a tale of survival, injustice, and ultimately, freedom, set in 1960's England. This night of diverse subject matter and melodies highlights the thrilling process of building a musical from the ground up.

Max Friedman, a regular at Feinstein's / 54 Below, directs the double feature. Friedman currently serves as Assistant Director on Broadway's Be More Chill. He is no stranger to developing new work and is the perfect guide as these new projects find their way to the 54Below stage.

Barry Spatz will serve as the music director, conductor, and pianist. Michael Carleo and John Maroney play guitars and basses respectively. Jonathan Ward, a long time collaborator and friend of Valencia and Maglione, will drive both scores on percussion. Rounding out the band is Noelle Rueschman on Reeds, Gabriel Valle on Violin, and Kristina A'Vali on Cello. Orchestrations and Arrangements are by Jeff Little & David Maglione (The Only Way Out) and Barry Spatz & Gonzalo Valencia (Goblins and Gates).

A fabulous cast of twelve will be featured in both The Only Way Out and Goblins and Gates, giving a true feeling of repertory theater.

"New Works from New Jersey" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 10th, 2019 @ 9:30pm There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GONZALO VALENCIA, MICHAEL CAMPBELL, AND DAVID MAGLIONEGonzalo Valencia is a composer, lyricist, arranger, actor, music director, physics teacher, and gamer. He has spent the last 15 years doing all things involving music, theatre, games, and science.

As a composer/lyricist, he has spent the last 6 years working with his writing partner (Michael Campbell) on several different projects. Most notably, they have had their material showcased in the form of readings, concerts, and workshops at BERGEN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, 4TH WALL THEATRE, Don't Tell Mama NYC, IRVINGTON TOWN HALL THEATRE, and MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY. Michael and Gonzalo met at NJIT under the mentorship of Bill Gile. They then spent their first few years as partners working on an adaptation but, as of yet, have not been able to nail down the rights.

Michael Campbell is a writer, lyricist, actor, and dungeon master. He got his love for storytelling from writing stories for roleplaying games, stemming from a love of fantasy, sci-fi, anime, and Nintendo. Since teaming up with Gonzalo, Mike's written full-length musicals and showcased them all over New Jersey and New York. One of those musicals is "Goblins and Gates," which is a how-to guide for killing monsters in games and in real life. When he isn't writing, he's an exhausted mathematics teacher, where he's currently perfecting the art of striking fear into the hearts of young people.

David Maglione is a New Jersey based composer, lyricist, and theater nerd. Dave began writing stories, poetry, music and lyrics as a teenager. In 2016, Dave wrote the first words of The Only Way Out, a story inspired by the true life events of his Grandfather, George Thatcher. Dave is very excited to share this story of his Grandfather's legacy.

His first musical Wendy's Shadow (additional material by Tomas Ruiz) debuted at NYMF 2015. Since then, the show received a developmental production (Hamilton Stages 2016) as well as a premier (Mac-Haydn Theatre 2018). Following the premier of Wendy's Shadow, David received a commission from the Mac-Haydn Theatre to write a new Theater for Young Audience piece entitled Martin and Meelo: a Monster Musical. The premier of Martin and Meelo will take place in August 2019 at the Mac-Haydn Theatre. Follow along at @Dmaggs12 and david-maglione.me





