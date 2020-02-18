Friends Of Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center To Host Matilda Fundraiser Announced At Axelrod PAC

In a special fundraising event, the Friends of Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center are offering 200 tickets to Roald Dahl's "Matilda The Musical" for two shows on Saturday, March 21 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, Monmouth County's newest professional theater.

Tickets for the 2PM performance are $60 and include chocolate milk and cupcakes at intermission, while tickets for the 8PM performance are $75 and include a wine and dessert reception at intermission. Proceeds will benefit the organization.

"We're absolutely thrilled to fundraise with this fun-filled, unique theatrical experience," said Peter Boser, Chair of the Friends of Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center. "Matilda" speaks to adults as well as children and its themes resonate with our mission to provide support to children suffering from abuse. Like the main character Miss Honey, every child needs an advocate."

The Friends of the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center (MCCAC) is a volunteer-driven 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. The Child Advocacy Center in Freehold offers an integrated, multidisciplinary, child-friendly approach to the investigation and treatment of victims of child abuse and has served over 7,000 children. This abuse includes sexual abuse, physical abuse, serious neglect and witness to domestic violence.

Directed and choreographed by Luis Salgado, this is the musical's first professional production in Central Jersey and will star New Jersey native Elle Graper as Matilda and Broadway's Brian Charles Rooney ("The Threepenny Opera") as Agatha Trunchbull.

Based on the wildly popular children's book by Roald Dahl (Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory, James and The Giant Peach), "Matilda" won four Tony Awards when it opened on Broadway and received 43 additional international awards including a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the U.K.'s most prestigious theater award.

Elizabeth Ritacco (Brick, NJ) takes the leading role of Miss Honey, Matilda's sympathetic teacher. Playing Matilda's never-loving parents Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood are seasoned New York actors Stephen Petrovich (Lloyd Webber's "Love Never Dies") and Sarah Mae Banning (Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

Mr. Rooney is making his Jersey Shore debut in the demanding role of the evil headmistress Agatha Trunchbull, having won the prestigious Kurt Weill Foundation's Lys Symonette Award for Dramatic Excellence for his portrayal of Lucy Brown in The Roundabout Theatre Company's production of "The Threepenny Opera."

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located in the Deal Park section of Ocean Township. Tickets can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com. The theater, which is located at 100 Grant Avenue in Deal Park, N.J., is handicap accessible and provides free, ample parking onsite.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You