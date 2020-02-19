Frank Bell Comes to Art of Sound

Gaining traction as one of Lambertville's leading underground cultural supporters, The Art of Sound is pleased to announce their next Unplugged live-performance salon series with the return of International recording artist, musician and songwriter Frank Bell. On Thursday, March 12th, 7pm, Bell will be kicking-off the next Unplugged salon-styled concert on the heels of four successful seasons, coincidentally on the two-year Unplugged, premiere anniversary which featured him. Other monthly performance dates to be taking place through June will be announced shortly. The Art of Sound's Unplugged series was designed to honor the live entertainment experience for both artist and music aficionado, amongst their 4,000-square foot, hi-fi studio, additionally catering to the presentation of premium, entertainment installation throughout the Northeast. Tickets can be secured EVENTBRITE.com

Frank Bell (FrankBell.net), who routinely escapes to the Delaware River region for new songwriting and painting inspiration, will share throughout his 90-minute performance original songs and stories as well as play his specially-select, string-instruments, leading guests through the artist's journey and process. When asking Bell about his creative process, he states: "I don't draw much of a distinction between visual art and music. I think both are very personal yet sincere means of expression and giving. It's also why I enjoy cooking so much. Life as Art, Art as life, and having the privilege to not only create it but share it with others is almost ethereal. Anything I paint, compose or write is larger than myself, for instance. Be that a portrait, an abstract painting, my interpretation of a classical piece of music, or my own songs - whatever the genre. There isn't a theme so much in anything I create, more so, an intent to remind myself and others that we are not alone." - Frank Bell

Approximately 30 seats are released to the public one month before each Unplugged performance, following the exclusively offered seats for Art of Sound clientele, ensuring a personal escape for both performer and ticket holder. Complimentary light-fare and refreshments are included during the preshow gathering at 6:30. The Art of Sound's Unplugged series is produced by Patricia Giro and Mandee K. Hammerstein. Tickets can be purchased for $45.00 each on EventBrite.com. The Art of Sound studio is located at 201 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530.

"We're simply over the moon that Frank is returning to the Art of Sound; it will be a sentimental joy welcoming him back on our second anniversary. We've truly enjoyed this program so much as we've had the unique chance to get to know each artist and patron. Frank embodies the very inspiration that helped us conceive this wonderfully-cultural, community program with my producing partner, Mandee K. Hammerstein," - stated Patricia Giro, Unplugged co-producer and co-owner of The Art of Sound.

The Art of Sound's on-going cultural mission is to proudly curate a thoughtful variety of artistic experiences for clientele and the public. Past programming includes Mambo Hot! Live with Tito Puente Jr., Live with Billboard Contemporary Jazz Artist of the Year, 2016 & 2017; Lindsey Webster, the ever-popular and sold-out Lost Recording Vinyl Listening parties, Hammerstein fundraising screenings; as well as other exclusive, visual art gallery shows. All Unplugged events include refreshments and light fare. More programming details regarding the remainder of the spring 2020 salon-styled concert series TBA.





