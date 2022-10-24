FROZEN's Patti Murin To Make NJ Debut at the Holmdel Theatre in November

Maybe the Holmdel Theatre should consider changing its name to Arendelle, the kingdom in Disney's popular Frozen franchise. Caissie Levy, who originated the role of Princess Elsa in the Broadway production of Frozen, performed there to a sold-out crowd in February. Now along comes her stage sister,Patti Murin, better known to some as Princess Anna. Murin will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, November 5 as part of the theater's Broadway in the Barn series.

"Caissie raved about what a wonderful place the Holmdel Theatre is," said Murin. "I love intimate performances like that because it feels like every person there is truly in it. I enjoy looking at the audience and connecting with them. It's like a big, fun party."

The Holmdel Theatre Company is located in a historic 125-year-old barn that has been converted into a 99-seat theater. As part of its Broadway at the Barn series, the theater in Monmouth County has presented cabaret performances by Eden Espinosa, Betsy Wolfe, Laura Bell Bundy and many others.

In addition to some favorites from Frozen and Frozen 2, Murin said she will perform songs from Broadway past (Guys and Dolls) and Broadway present (1776), along with some pop numbers from artists such as Taylor Swift.

"I try not to sing a ton of stuff that people can go on the internet and hear me sing," she said. "My set is a little more out of the box."

She also plans to perform a song from the 2014 Off-Broadway musical Fly By Night. Murin was one of the stars of the dark comedy and she and her husband, actor Colin Donnell, named their 2-year-old daughter, Cecily, after the song Cecily Smith from that show.

"It's one of my favorites, although I can't get through it without crying" she said.

Murin may include a few numbers from her and Donnell's upcoming album, "Something Stupid," which will be released on November 18.

"There are some duets and some solos," she said. "The album really, truly represents both of us. He's more rock and I'm musical theater, so we meet in the middle for duets."

The album includes songs from Disney musicals, Bruce Springsteen, Johnny and June and a piece from the musical Waitress.

"It really runs the gamut," she said. "There's something on it for everybody."

Murin's road to Broadway kicked off at Syracuse University where, with the blessing of her parents, she majored in musical theater.

"I never had a backup plan," she said.

She made her Broadway debut in the 2007 musical Xanadu, where she started out as a swing.

"It was a small, scrappy musical," she said. "You never knew when you were going to close. And the roller skating was terrifying!"

In 2011, she played the title character in Off-Broadway's Lyristrata Jones and then starred as Glinda in the national tour of Wicked.

"Touring was a whole new kind of challenge," she said. "It's amazing how much it affects your voice when you go to different climates. It's a whole new level of taking care of yourself."

On television, Murin has been seen on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Royal Pains. Her fourth Hallmark movie, In Merry Measure, is set to debut on November 11.

Still, Murin may be best known for her starring role in the stage production of Frozen. Although expectations were high, she felt no stress in portraying the beloved Princess Anna of Arendelle.

"It was helpful that it was an animated film, and we were the first ones to step into the characters in human form," she said. "We were building on the work that the animators had done, and the writers were there to answer questions."

During intimate solo performances, such as the one at Holmdel Theatre, Murin enjoys talking to the audience and recounting stories about her life and career. Among her passions are the Yankees, the New York Giants, fantasy football, Taylor Swift, The Bachelor and her dream of one day playing Annie Oakley.

Another passion is mental health, and she uses her forum as a role model for young girls to bring attention to this important issue.

"I've dealt with depression and anxiety for as long as I can remember," she said. "It's something that is so common with girls and women, so I try to normalize it as much as possible. It's important for people to see, and it also reminds me that I'm not alone."

The Holmdel Theatre is located at 36 Crawfords Corner Rd., on the grounds of Holmdel High School. Tickets are $49 and can be purchased at www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org.