¡FESTEJO! to Mark 15th Anniversary at Two River Theater With Five New Works

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Two River Theater has revealed the playwrights, directors, community partners, and schedule for the 15th anniversary of ¡Festejo! Celebrating Latine Stories Onstage, taking place August 6–9. Curated by José Zayas, the annual festival, formerly known as Crossing Borders (Cruzando Fronteras), will feature five new play readings by acclaimed and emerging Latine playwrights, including Nelson Díaz-Marcano, Melinda Lopez, Marvin González De León, Iraisa Ann Reilly, and Noelle Viñas.

¡Festejo! is the cornerstone of Two River’s commitment to uplifting Latine voices, offering audiences a first look at new work in development through free readings, concerts, and community gatherings. Over the years, the festival has featured the work of a wide range of acclaimed and emerging playwrights, creating a vibrant space for storytelling that reflects the breadth and richness of Latine experiences. This

year features an exciting lineup of new works that explore history, identity, community, and resilience through a wide range of theatrical styles and voices.

In addition to the readings, audiences can gather on Saturday evening for a live performance by Jarana Beat, the acclaimed Mexico-via-Brooklyn ensemble led by composer and producer Sinuhé Padilla Isunza. The 10-piece band blends Mexican folk and Afro-Amerindian musical traditions with dance and percussive footwork. Praised by Time Out New York for weaving “intricate rhythms and delicate plucks with rich, yearning vocals,” Jarana Beat has built an international following through vibrant performances that celebrate community.

Integrated into the festival will be collaborations with two local organizations: Project Write Now and coLAB. Project Write Now will bring 7th and 8th graders to the stage with Stories from the Heart on August 7 and share poems and stories related to the festival shows. Audiences are encouraged to participate in an interactive lobby display curated by coLAB Arts.

Thanks to generous funding from the American Theatre Wing, Two River is taking on two new initiatives. They will present the first workshop performance of Two River’s commission of the Spanish translation of A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998/Recuerdos de Una Bodega Princess: La Fiesta De Los Reyes Magos 1998 by Iraisa Ann Reilly. Also, Two River will conduct Spanish language staff training for Audience Services, and produce promotional and informational materials in both English and Spanish, providing a more inclusive experience for our audiences.



¡Festejo! Celebrating Latine Stories Onstage Kick Off Celebration

Thursday, August 6

5:00 PM

Two River Plaza

FREE

Two River will kick off ¡Festejo! on Thursday, August 6 with music from a local artist and delicious eats from a local Red Bank restaurant on the Plaza. This free event will include artists joining for ¡Festejo! as well as members of the Two River staff to celebrate the start to the festival. In case of inclement weather, this event will be moved into Two River’s beautiful lobby space.

1898 by Nelson Díaz-Marcano, directed by José Zayas

Thursday, August 6

7:00 PM

Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

FREE

When Puerto Rico becomes a US territory, the Suarez family is enticed by an American investor who appears with an opportunity that promises riches beyond their imaginations. But as soon as he arrives things start falling apart in Nelson Díaz-Marcano’s 1898, which explores how history resonates with us today.

Project Wright Now: Stories from the Heart

Friday, August 7

5:30 PM

Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

FREE

Throughout the school year, Red Bank Middle School’s 7th and 8th grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) students have been crafting original pieces in weekly writing sessions with Project Write Now. Now in its second year with the festival, this thrilling showcase will feature poems, stories, and all-around love from these young storytellers on Friday, August 7.

Standing Still by Melinda Lopez, directed by Rebecca Aparicio

Friday, August 7

7:00 PM

Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

FREE

Come get centered in the yoga studio! Join six ordinary people as they try to stay grounded in a world shaped by uncertainty. Co-author of Two River’s Stir, Melinda Lopez’ Standing Still is about the power of showing up for each other in extraordinary times.

American Carnage by Marvin González De León, directed by Rebecca Martínez

Saturday, August 8

2:00 PM

Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

FREE

Martín hid in the basement when his parents disappeared. 30 years later, he’s still in the basement with only a stuffed-man made of burlap bean sacks for company. American Carnage by Marvin González De León is part allegory, part Looney Tunes Dada, and an exploration of Mexican and family history told with humor and tenderness.

Recuerdos de Una Bodega Princess: La Fiesta De Los Reyes Magos 1998, written, translated, and performed by Iraisa Ann Reilly, directed by Estefanía Fadul

Saturday, August 8

5:30 PM

FREE

PERFORMED IN SPANISH

Every January 6, the Latine community of Egg Harbor City, NJ gather for a celebration of the Feast of Los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day. The Bodega Princess, Iraisa Ann Reilly, introduces the audience to her family, her hometown, and her epiphany at the 1998 Feast. Featuring music, storytelling, and good old ’90s nostalgia performed entirely in Spanish. Made possible by a grant from the American Theatre Wing.

Jarana Beat in Concert

Saturday, August 8

8:00 PM

Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

FREE

Join us on Saturday, August 8 for an evening filled with music by the winner of 2015’s Mexican Music Award for Best Contemporary Folk Band, Jarana Beat. Jarana Beat is a New York-based world music band led by Sinuhé Padilla-Isunza since 2007. Their cross cultural, unique and uplifting sound is inspired by Mexican folk and Afro-Amerindian music.

tether by Noelle Viñas, directed by Liz Carlson

Sunday, August 9

2:00 PM

Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

FREE

Siblings Mo and Lidia can teleport, but they can’t seem to leave each other behind. Bound by a lifetime of struggle and survival. Noelle Viñas’ tether is a darkly funny new play about the impossible ache of loving someone enough to change.

FREE TICKETS/ACCESS

All festival events are free and open to the public, with advance registration preferred. Audiences are encouraged to reserve tickets for individual readings, music events, and conversations taking place throughout the August 6–9 festival at Two River. Tickets will be available at https://tworivertheater.org/festejo/.

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