East Lynne Theater Company to Honor Historic Allen AME Church With Free Community Event

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The public is invited to attend 'Allen AME: Our Stories, Our Space, Our Legacy,' a free special program honoring the enduring history and cultural significance of the former Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape May. The event will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Clemans Theater for the Arts at the historic Allen AME Church, 717 Franklin Street, Cape May, New Jersey. To register, go to www.eastlynnetheater.org/allen-ame-legacy-event.

The program is organized by the Allen AME Legacy Committee, a community-based committee founded in 2025 by East Lynne Theater Company to help preserve, extend, and share the history of Allen AME Church and its lasting impact on Cape May. Comprised of former church members, descendants, local historians, artists, educators, and community advocates, the committee was established to ensure the church's history remains visible, meaningful, and accessible for future generations.

'Allen AME Church has long been a beacon of faith, resilience, and community history, and this Legacy Program ensures its stories and cultural contributions continue to inspire future generations in its new chapter as home to East Lynne Theater Company,' said Janis Washington White, Allen AME Legacy Committee Co-Chair.

'It is a privilege for East Lynne Theater Company to be trusted with protecting and sustaining the historical significance of this great building, and welcoming the community back to this extraordinary venue,' said Mark David Boberick, executive director of East Lynne Theater Company.

Designed as both a celebration and reflection, the afternoon event will highlight the stories, faith, resilience, and contributions of Cape May's African American community while recognizing the historic transformation of the Allen AME Church into a renewed cultural gathering space for East Lynne Theater Company and the City of Cape May.

The program will feature live music by vocalist Bernadette Matthews, a keynote address by Rev. Dr. Mark Tyler, Historiographer and Executive Director of Research and Scholarship of the AME Church and former pastor of Philadelphia's historic Mother Bethel AME Church, as well as a panel discussion titled 'Faith, Learning & Belonging.' The panel will include community voices representing the themes of faith, education, and belonging.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience curated displays of art, photography, and archival materials documenting the church's history and the broader legacy of Cape May's African American community. Light refreshments and fellowship will follow the formal program.

Allen AME Church was one of the Black churches that served for generations as a spiritual, educational, and cultural cornerstone for Cape May's African American residents. Following a devastating fire in 2018, preservation advocates and community leaders rallied to save it.

Today, the restored building serves as the home of East Lynne Theater Company, which has partnered with the City of Cape May to preserve both the structure and the legacy of the congregation that once worshipped there. The organization has committed to honoring the site's Black history through programming, education, collaboration, and community engagement.

Funding for this program is made possible by funds from the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners via the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage, a partner of the New Jersey State Historical Commission. Corporate sponsors are Collier's Liquor Store and Swain's Hardware, both of Cape May.

About the Allen AME Legacy Committee

The Allen AME Legacy Committee was founded in 2025 by East Lynne Theater Company to help preserve and extend the history of Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church and its role within the Cape May community. The committee is dedicated to safeguarding the stories, traditions, and cultural impact of the historic church for future generations. Members include:

Pamela Harris-Young (Co-Chair)

Janis Washington White (Co-Chair)

Ken Bose

Pip Campbell (East Lynne Board Liaison)

Emily Dempsey

Leland Edgecombe

Chanelle René

Lynda Towns

Henry Wise

Becki Vance Wilson

About East Lynne Theater Company

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company has been named by The New York Times as one of the Top 75 summer theaters in North America and recognized by the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly as 'one of the state's most important cultural treasures.' In 2023, understanding that the American Theater is itself a growing work of art, East Lynne expanded its mission to 'present and preserve America's theatrical heritage' by including plays about America today. As of 2026, East Lynne continues to raise funds for its Capital Campaign to renovate its new home, the Clemans Theater for the Arts at Allen AME. As the company expands into the Clemans Theater, so does its calendar, which now offers year-round entertainment that includes plays and performances from writers, actors, musicians, and more worldwide. Go to EastLynneTheater.org.

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