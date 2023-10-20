East Lynne Theater Company Unveils Fall Lineup

hough East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) recently ended a successful mainstage season, that doesn’t mean that the curtain has fallen yet for 2023. In fact, Cape May’s Equity theater company has much more planned throughout the remainder of the year, including: “Tales of Horror and Suspense,” “The Death of Sherlock Holmes?” and “Lennie’s Christmas Extravaganza.”



“Tales of Horror and Suspense”

Do you believe in ghosts? Just in time for Halloween is “Tales of Horror and Suspense,” a series of terrifying ghost stories read by two of Philadelphia’s leading actors, Sarah Gliko and Jered McLenigan of the Wilma HotHouse Acting Company. The stories have been curated by James Rana, author of ELTC's "The Poe Mysteries,” and are sure to frighten even the nonbelievers out there. There will be two performances, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28. Tickets are $20.



“The Death of Sherlock Holmes?”

Fiction’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes, comes to life – and death? – on stage in what may be his final case. As told by his trusty companion Dr. Watson, this “radio-style” performance shows Holmes in a fierce battle with his archenemy, Professor Moriarty, as they come face-to-face at Reichenbach Falls.

This brand-new adaptation of two of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic stories, “The Final Problem” and “The Adventure of the Empty House,” was adapted by Mark Edward Lang, who also directs. The company of six features Ezra Barnes ("A Tale of Two Cities...") as Holmes, Damon Bonetti ("Driving Miss Daisy") as Moriarty, Lang ("Love Letters") as Watson, as well as Ken Hornbeck, Susan Tischler, and Jeff Sharkey. This is part of Cape May MAC’s two “Sherlock Holmes Weekends.” Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 3, 4, 10, and 11. Tickets are $25; students and military are $20.



“Lennie’s Christmas Extravaganza”

Join New York City cabaret fave Lennie McKenzie, best known for "Over the Rainbow: The Music of Harold Arlen,” when he returns to ELTC with his one-of-a-kind blend of humor, music and fun. This limited-run performance takes place 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 and 9. Tickets are $25; students

and military are $20.



“Our mainstage season was a tremendous success thanks to the multi-talented actors who graced our stages, as well as our devoted audiences,” said Artistic Director Craig Fols. “But the fun doesn’t stop there – our fall lineup is sure to please and excite with chills and thrills for all.”



ELTC is in residence at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More

information and ticket reservations can be found at



About East Lynne Theater Company

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) was the first theater in the country with the unique mission of presenting and preserving America's theatrical heritage. The New York Times listed ELTC as one of the 75 top summer theaters in North America. In 2018, the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly passed a joint legislative resolution recognizing ELTC as “one of the state’s most important cultural treasures.”