On Monday, August 15 at 8:00 p.m., East Lynne Theater Company presents "Little Women" adapted from Louisa May Alcott's enduring novel by producing artistic director, Gayle Stahlhuth, for fourteen actors, ages 11-17 to perform as part of ELTC's 16th Annual Summer Student Workshop. The performance will be at The Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes Street, where the company is in residence.

The Workshop is under the direction of Rob LeMaire, who has been working with children and young adults for over twenty-years. During the 1990's he coordinated Education Programs, including running the Junior Apprenticeship Program, at Historic Cold Spring Village. Since 2001, he has performed with ELTC, in shows including "Arsenic and Old Lace" and "Dracula." A few years ago, Rob began directing for the Ocean City High School Drama Guild, and in 2018, he, along with other Theater Education Directors, were honored by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance at its annual gala.

Assisting Rob is Andrew Lofredo, an Orlando-based performer, writer, and stage manager. Currently, he's performing in ELTC's "Who Am I This Time?," and in 2019 and 2020, was a production assistant for the company. He recently graduated from the University of Central Florida with a BFA in Musical Theater.

The workshop began on August 2 with a few acting exercises, reading the script, and everyone writing down what three parts they would like to play. The workshop lasts only nine days, with three hours of rehearsal a day, resulting in a production.

ELTC has a long-standing tradition of working with students and is the only nonprofit in South Jersey that has consistently conducted in-school and after-school theater residencies in Cape May County for the last twenty-one years. The company's artists-in-residence have taught acting and playwriting to fourth grade through high school students, culminating in admission-free performances for the community, in venues in Lower Township, Middle Township, Ocean City, Whitesboro, Cape May, West Cape May, and Wildwood.

Admission is free, but reservations are appreciated and may be made by calling the office at 609-884-5898 or e-mailing eastlynneco@aol.com. Current COVID-19 Safety Protocols can be found on ELTC's website at https://www.eastlynnetheater.org/covid-19-update-for-eltc.html.

Meanwhile, ELTC continues performing the comedy "Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love)," three stories by Kurt Vonnegut, adapted by Aaron Posner, every Wednesday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. The next "Tales of the Victorians" is on August 18 at 4:00 p.m. at The Dormer House, 800 Columbia Avenue.