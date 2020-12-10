Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Holds Virtual Gala Live on January 10

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre is holding its annual Gala Celebration, In with the New, on January 10, 2021 from 7-8:00 pm.

The event will be online and live, featuring interactive games and entertainment. A souvenir Dreamcatcher stemless wine glass is included in the cost of admission, so that guests can sip or toast during the show.

During this lively one-hour presentation, guests will enjoy song spoofs, an audience-participation improv game and a trivia quiz that will be completed by teams in breakout rooms. Members of the Dreamcatcher acting company will act as hosts throughout the event, which will also include a welcome and comments by staff and board members.

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, Summit's professional theatre company, has been in residence at the Oakes Center in Summit for nine years. The Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre professional ensemble of actors builds community with the audience by sharing contemporary, life-affirming stories that challenge, energize and entertain. Dreamcatcher's company of professional local actors perform work that has at its heart a belief in the essential goodness of people. Also central to our mission is the enrichment of people's lives through theatre, both old and young, through hands-on experience and through educational programs. We seek to expose theatregoers and students to ideas and lives like and unlike their own, with the intention of awakening their imaginations and creating empathy for others.

The current season, September through December, has included a workshop reading of A Certain Age by Laura Ekstrand; Ways to be Happy (audioplay) by David Lee White; a reading of Sitting and Talking by Lia Romeo; and a live production on Zoom of Holiday Bites, seven short original plays on the theme of the holidays. In addition, we have presented three online improv comedy shows, classes for tween, teens and adults, our monthly podcast series: LOCAL with Laura Ekstrand, and several outreach performances that have been recorded and shared with other non-profit groups. Programming from January through May will be announced shortly.

Funds raised at this event will help Dreamcatcher maintain its tradition of excellence in arts programming. Providing a creative home for New Jersey artists is primary among our goals, as is cultivating the relationship between artists and audiences throughout the season. This year, more than ever, Dreamcatcher is focusing on sustaining its artists and offering audiences a way to connect, exhale and appreciate our shared humanity.

In with the New will be livestreamed on Sunday, January 10 from 7-8 pm. Tickets for the event are $100 per household, and include one stemless wine glass; RSVP prior to January 3 for local delivery. Tickets can be purchased at www.dreamcatcherrep.org, or by mailing a check to Dreamcatcher Rep, Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901.