Dionne Warwick, Tracy Morgan and More Announced For February Events at MPAC

Take a leap this February and try out one of MPAC's many events!

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Take a leap this February and try out one of MPAC's many events! From comics including Tracy Morgan and Anthony Rodia, to the classic sounds of Dionne Warwick and The Simon and Garfunkel Story to the eye-popping (or maybe finger-popping) Gazillion Bubble Show, MPAC offers a great lineup of shows to enjoy.

 

Forever Motown

 

Friday, February 2 at 8 pm

All of your favorite Motown hits on one stage on one night! Featuring G.C. Cameron, former lead singer of The Spinners, Glenn Leonard, former lead singer of The Temptations and Traci Robinson, former lead singer of The Marvelettes. 

$29-$69

 

Tracy Morgan

Saturday, February 3 at 8 pm

Tracy Morgan is one of the most well-respected comedians in his field, known for his award-winning role on 30 Rock, as well as Saturday Night Live,  Morgan presents a night of unfiltered comedy as only he can deliver!  Mature Audiences only.

$48-$89 LIMITED TICKETS

 

Get the Led Out 

 

Friday, February 9 at 8 pm

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get the Led Out recreates the music of legendary supergroup Led Zeppelin with attention to detail and nuance that captures the essence of the band's hallowed discography.

$39-$69

 

Anthony Rodia: Totally Relatable Tour

 

Saturday, February 10 at 8 pm

Anthony Rodia's comedy is refreshingly genuine, quick witted and totally relatable! A first-generation Italian American from Westchester, Rodia has quickly gained a rabid following with over 900,000 social media followers and over 22 million views of his YouTube videos. Rodia's comedy pulls from his razor-sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

$39-$69 LIMITED TICKETS

 

Dionne Warwick

Friday, February 16 at 8 pm

Six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend Dionne Warwick has more than 75 hit songs and has sold over 100 million records. Warwick's hits include “Don't Make Me Over,” "Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker” and “Déjà Vu,” among countless others.

$59-$99 LIMITED TICKETS

Dena Blizzard's I Love You, Get Away From Me

Thursday, February 22 at 7:30 pm

Dena Blizzard's new show is a three-generation multi-media comedy show about finding the funny in life's transitions, with Dena's son, Dean, live onstage, and her mom, Diana, via Zoom.  Whether it's becoming a widow at 75, empty nesting and divorcing at 50, or trying to act like a grown-up at 23….there's plenty to laugh (or cry) about. I Love You, Get Away from Me is perfect for anyone starting over, going through some stuff or just wants everyone to GET AWAY FROM HER!

$29-$49

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Friday, February 23 at 8 pm

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is the critically acclaimed concert-style theatre show that tells the story of two young boys from Queens who went on to become the world's most successful music duo. Using video projection and a full band, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful event featuring all your favorite hits such as “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” “The Boxer” and many more.

$39-$69 LIMITED TICKETS

The Gazillion Bubble Show 

Sunday, February 25 at 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm

Prepare to be amazed by the world-famous Gazillion Bubble Show! This mind-blowing show combines the beauty of bubble artistry, the wonders of soapy science, and interactive fun for the whole family. With mesmerizing bubble magic, immersive lights and lasers and high-energy music, it's a spellbinding experience for all ages. Debuting for the first time at MPAC, the show promises unimaginable fun for the whole family. Featuring the incredible award-winning artist Deni Yang, this unique blend of art, science, and entertainment has become an international phenomenon with a worldwide following. Don't miss the spectacular celebration of bubbles, science, and family fun at the Gazillion Bubble Show!

$25-$50 LIMITED TICKETS to 2 pm show

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.



