Deon Cole Comes To Newark At NJPAC, April 7

Get Ready! New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes America's funniest comedian, Deon Cole on Saturday, April 13th at 8:00 PM.



One of the most brilliant comics today, Deon Cole, can make anybody laugh. He's released acclaimed standup specials on Netflix and Comedy Central (Charleen's Boy, Cole Hearted, Cole Blooded Seminar). You probably recognize him from his memorable performances on Black-ish and Grown-ish and his recurring role as Dante in the Barbershopfilm franchise. Deon honed his joke-writing chops as an Emmy-nominated writer on The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien and Conan and countless appearances at clubs and venues nationwide. Take advantage of his latest round of hilarious new material.



Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor who can currently be seen in the critically acclaimed drama series AVERAGE JOE for BET+.



Deon acts in Jeymes Samuels' THE HARDER THEY FALL, opposite Idris Elba and Regina King, for Netflix, and Kenya Barris' YOU PEOPLE, for Netflix, opposite Eddie Murphy. In addition, Deon stars in the Amblin/Warner Bros. adaptation of THE COLOR PURPLE, opposite Taraji P. Henson and Colman Domingo, directed by Blitz Bazawule.



Deon appears as Charlie on ABC's BLACK-ISH and Freeform's GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series three times at the 2020, 2021 & 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel "DJ" Tanner on the TBS comedy ANGIE TRIBECA opposite Rashida Jones and co-starred in the Ice Cube-led BARBERSHOP film series.



His standup documentary, WORKIN' IT OUT, debuted exclusively on Netflix. It is a joke's YouTube channel and has garnered 6 million views on social media and over 2 million views on Youtube.



Tickets to see DEON COLE are on sale now and available at njpac.org or by calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.



Upon arrival at the venue and after your tickets have been scanned, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests can access their phones throughout the event at designated Phone Use Areas in the venue. All phones will be re-secured in Yondr cases before returning to the event space.