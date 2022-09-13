Dance Your Way Through History at Liberty Hall Museum'sÂ Fifth Dance Festival!

The Museum at Liberty Hall continues its partnership with BuggÃ© Ballet for a one-of-a-kind event, the Liberty Hall Dance Festival! For the fifth year, guests of all ages will spend an afternoon outside walking through the beautiful museum grounds, enjoying 10 site-specific professional dance performances inspired by moments in history. Liberty Hall Dance Festival will be held on Saturday, September 24* from 1 - 4 p.m.

"We are thrilled to continue Liberty Hall Dance Festival with Liberty Hall Museum for the fifth year and are excited to bring a wonderful line up of professional artists to perform in Union County!" said Nicole BuggÃ©, artistic director of BuggÃ© Ballet who is organizing the dance festival.

Ten dance companies and choreographers are participating in the Liberty Hall Dance Festival. Performances will take place at five different picturesque outdoor locations across the property of Liberty Hall.

"Placing the work about post-Afghanistan war military in a space so involved in the revolutionary war brings a sense of connected generations and spirit of resilience." said Megan Chu from Inimois Dance.

"The Liberty Hall Dance Festival is a wonderful way to showcase different forms of dance against the backdrop of the beautiful grounds of the museum. This is our fifth year partnering with BuggÃ© Ballet and we feel so fortunate for this partnership and for the opportunity to support the arts. The festival is a great way to bring the community to the museum grounds and enjoy an afternoon of dance." said Rachael Goldberg, Executive of Liberty Hall

Loretta Fois will perform her solo "With only the clothes on our backs." The piece explores anti-immigration rhetoric and policies in the United States throughout history. A political satire, the solo is full of rhythmic recitation of historical quotes, presented with complementing contemporary movements, making for an atmosphere that plays between comic and shockingly relevant.

In addition to Megan Chu / Inimois Dance and Loretta D. Fois, dance companies and choreographers performing include Ariel Rivka Dance, Carolyn Dorfman Dance, General Mischief Dance Theatre, Julia Mayo, Kathak Dance Collective, Roxey Ballet Company, sarAika movement collective by Sara Pizzi & Aika Takeshima and Sydney B. Wiggins.

Tickets are on sale now and are $20.00 for adults, $15.00 for college students/seniors and $12.00 for children ages 3 - 17. Admission includes access to all dance performances. All ticket sale proceeds support both BuggÃ© Ballet and Liberty Hall Museum. Reservations are suggested; tickets can be purchased by phone at (908) 527-0400 or by online at libertyhall.kean.edu.

* The rain date for the Liberty Hall Dance Festival is Sunday, September 25 from 1 - 4 p.m.

This arts program is made possible in part by a 2022 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners.