DEF POETRY JAM REUNION to Take Center Stage at NJPAC During Dodge Poetry Festival

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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced the highly anticipated Def Poetry Reunion, taking place exclusively at NJPAC during the renowned Dodge Poetry Festival. The festival will run from October 15th to 17th, 2026, with the Def Jam Poetry Reunion scheduled for Saturday, October 17th at 5:00 p.m., promising an unforgettable evening for poetry fans and local communities.

Def Poetry Jam, a groundbreaking from 2002–2007, the spoken word revolution exploded on TV screens around the world via Russell Simmons presents Def Poetry.

This revolutionized spoken word and poetry performance and now for the first time, the poetw will reunite its iconic alumni for a stirring evening of artistry and tribute. This special event will honor Abiodun Oyewole, a founding member of The Last Poets, whose influence has shaped generations of poets and performers. Attendees will experience moving tributes and dynamic performances that reflect the power and purpose of Def Poetry Jam's legacy.

The Def Poetry Reunion brings together celebrated poets and performers, each known for their impactful work and unique voices. Among the alumni featured:

With performances and tributes by:

Dr. Antoinette Ellis-Williams is a multimedia interdisciplinary abstract contemporary artist, playwright, scholar, poet and author of Black Gardenias: A Collection of Poems, Stories, & Sayings from A Woman's Heart.

D.Cross (Derick Cross) is a multidimensional, visual, vocal poetic performance artist and arts educator. He served as a cultural hip hop ambassador for The U.S. State Department's Next Level Program.

Kraal “Kayo” Charles is a performer, playwright and producer. He was the youngest Grand Slam Champion at the legendary Nuyorican Poets Café in 1998.

Bonafide Rojas is a poet, musician and the author of Excelsior, Notes On The Return To The Island, Renovatio, When The City Sleeps and Pelo Bueno. He was awarded the 2023 Letras Boricuas Fellowship from The Mellon Foundation.

Chris “Flowmentalz” Cook is a prominent slam master, spoken word poet and non-profit organizer. He is widely known for hosting community open mics and poetry slams.

Special Tribute – The evening will also feature special performances honoring Abiodun Oyewole's legacy, with surprise appearances from other Def Poetry Jam luminaries.

The Def Poetry Reunion at NJPAC is set to be a cornerstone event of the Dodge Poetry Festival, uniting the voices that have defined an era of spoken word. Join us for a night of celebration, creativity, and inspiration, as the legacy of Def Poetry Jam comes alive in honor of Abiodun Oyewole. Don't miss your chance to witness history and connect with legendary artists.

Tickets and festival passes for the Dodge Poetry Festival, including the Def Poetry Reunion event, will go on sale starting July 15th, 2026. To reserve tickets and 3 - day passes: Visit the official NJPAC website at www.njpac.org or Call the NJPAC box office at (973) 297-5800. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the NJPAC box office, located at 1 Center Street, Newark, NJ.

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