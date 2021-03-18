Crossroad Theatre Company Presents BLACK WOMEN IN THE MOVEMENT

Women are the spark that has fueled the Civil Rights movement decades upon decades and Crossroad Theatre Company is honoring the sheroes from the past up through today with a conversation on Black Women in the Movement streaming March 24 - April 4, 2021 on the Home with Crossroads virtual platform accessible from the Crossroads Theatre Company website www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org. All programs on the platform have been free of charge.

Black Women in the Movement is the second topic offered under Crossroads Town Talks series that kicked off in the beginning of the 2020-2021 season with the topic of voting. Black Women in the Movement is a moderated panel discussion that includes political strategist Marilyn D. Davis; Deborah Gray White, Ph. D, author and Board of Governors Distinguished Professor of History and Women and Gender Studies, Rutgers University; and Lisa Yancey, community builder and entrepreneur. WABC-TV Eyewitness News Reporter Toni Yates is moderating the panel.

"While Black women oftentimes did and still do the heavy lifting as organizers, coordinators and facilitators in the Civil Rights Movement, the accomplishments and achievements of that movement were largely attributed to men and our discussion will shed light on that, as well as the successes and challenges women in the movement face today," said Monica Weeks, Co-Producer and Crossroads Marketing Director. "This important conversation promises to be an enlightening one that will touch on the lack women leading movements today to bring justice for all," Weeks added.

The National Women's History Alliance that coordinates Women's History Month activities, extended last year's theme to this year due to COVID-19. The theme is "Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced. In addition to Black Women in the Movement, Crossroads' celebration of women and their contributions to history, culture and society can also be experienced through a conversation and excerpts of Sheila's Day currently streaming until March 24.

The program is sponsored by Zendesk, Inc., a Silicon Valley company known for its innovative customer relationship management software platforms.