Comedian George Lopez Brings His ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT Tour To NJPAC, October 20

The Mexican American Comedy King Is Back at NJPAC –comedy royalty George Lopez brings his Alllriiiighhttt! Tour to Newark, New Jersey.  One of the most popular Latino comedians of all time, Lopez is an author, sitcom star, Grammy-nominated, and undeniably hilarious comedian who will perform on Friday, October 20th at 8:00 p.m. 
 
George Lopez is a comedian, film actor, and TV star; He's best known for his hilarious stand-up specials on Netflix, HBO, and Showtime, as well as his hit shows: Lopez (TV Land), George Lopez (ABC/Nick at Nite) and Lopez Tonight (TBS). He stars in NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez with his real-life daughter, Mayan. Take advantage of this night of big jokes and bigger laughs.
 
Lopez manages to tread a fine line between satire and political incorrectness when making uncompromising observations about his own Latino culture, his fans enjoy his uncanny storytelling simply because of his tremendous ability to relate to them. He's uncompromisingly edgy despite his massive success and draws on his life as a man and his difficult early childhood experiences growing up with his grandparents.
 
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. NJPAC.org @njpac 




Recommended For You