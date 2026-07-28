Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC This Fall
The Rush Hour star has sold out previous performances at Newark's Prudential Hall.
Internationally recognized actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker returns to Prudential Hall on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.
Known for his role as Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour film franchise, Tucker first became a stand-up favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam before earning acclaim in films including Friday, Money Talks, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook and AIR. His high-energy storytelling, spot-on impersonations and sharp takes on pop culture have made him one of comedy's most beloved live performers.
Chris Tucker is an award-winning actor, producer and comedian best known for the Rush Hour franchise, his breakout role in Friday and his celebrated stand-up career. He has toured globally, released the Netflix stand-up special Chris Tucker Live, and continues his humanitarian work through the Chris Tucker Foundation.
Tickets to see Chris Tucker go on sale, Friday July 31st at 10:00 a.m. at www.njpac.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722). About NJPAC
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