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Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC This Fall

The Rush Hour star has sold out previous performances at Newark's Prudential Hall.

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Chris Tucker to Return to NJPAC This Fall

Internationally recognized actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker returns to Prudential Hall on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. 

Known for his role as Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour film franchise, Tucker first became a stand-up favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam before earning acclaim in films including Friday, Money Talks, The Fifth Element, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook and AIR. His high-energy storytelling, spot-on impersonations and sharp takes on pop culture have made him one of comedy's most beloved live performers.

Chris Tucker is an award-winning actor, producer and comedian best known for the Rush Hour franchise, his breakout role in Friday and his celebrated stand-up career. He has toured globally, released the Netflix stand-up special Chris Tucker Live, and continues his humanitarian work through the Chris Tucker Foundation.

Tickets to see Chris Tucker go on sale, Friday July 31st at 10:00 a.m. at www.njpac.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722). About NJPAC

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