Chaka Khan And Leela James Will Perform This Weekend In Newark And Brooklyn

See The reigning Queen of funk, soul, and R&B-and ten-time GRAMMY winner-Chaka Khan with special guest Leela James this weekend at either NJPAC on Saturday, November 6, at 8:00 p.m. or Kings Theatre on Sunday, November 7th at 7:00 p.m. Chaka Khan will be performing all of her hits including "Feel for You," "Through the Fire," "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody" and more.

"The influence of a vocal institution such as Chaka Khan never fades far from the minds of millions of fans... She makes each tune she touches a standout that is hard to resist, and even harder to forget."-Soul Tracks

Chaka Khan is a musical icon loved by millions of fans. Since her arrival on the scene in the early 1970's, Chaka Khan - award-winning singer, songwriter and community advocate - has been setting the standards in most every music genre: pop, rhythm & blues rock, disco, fusion, jazz, rap, hip ho and even classical. Her recent triumphant Earthsong Records release, Classikhan, recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra, celebrates Chaka's 30th anniversary as a performer. On the recording, she adds her unique voice to jazz and blues standards, movie themes and Broadway tunes. Chaka is widely regarded as one of the most exciting stage performers of our time, a reputation that goes back to her early years when she became lead singer for Rufus, one of the first multi-racial bands of its time. The group began to make an unrivalled impact on the music world with its platinum album, five gold albums, five gold singles, five #1 hits and two Grammy Awards. Among the group's many enduring hits are: "Sweet Thing," "Tell Me Something Good," "Everlasting Love." Launching her solo career with "I'm Every Woman," Chaka has recorded nine albums and been honored with a total of six Grammy Awards for her solo work. Her classic hits include: "What Cha Gonna Do For Me?" "Clouds," "I Feel For You," and "Through the Fire." She has also worked with such diverse artists as Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Prince, Dizzy Gillespie, Manhattan Transfer, Bobby McFerrin, Lionel Hampton, Eric Clapton, Fourplay, Ry Cooder, Phil Collins, Miles Davis, and veteran rapper De La Soul. Additionally, Chaka has recorded 15 movie soundtracks, among them the multi-platinum "Waiting to Exhale," and Spike Lee's "Clockers." She and Michael MacDonald recorded "For Your Love" for the television show of the same name, she also recorded the theme song for Lavar Burton's PBS television show "Reading Room" and has been inducted into the "Sesame Street" family, performing with characters Elmo and Telly.

For over a decade, acclaimed singer-songwriter, Leela James has remained a consistent figure in R&B with a discography of quality soul music that constantly reminds of what it is to be human - to love, to regret and to dream. With a natural ability to communicate a mixture of emotions with the husky and bluesy tone of her voice and was nicknamed "Baby Etta," after Etta James, growing up as a child in Los Angeles. Her other musical influences range from soul to funk, and jazz, including legends like Chaka Khan and Al Green.

Leela's successful career first began when she burst onto the scene in 2006 with her debut album, "A Change is Gonna Come". She has since topped Billboard charts, had her music featured on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," and starred on TV One's " R&B Divas: Los Angeles." She has collaborated with the best producers, toured alongside Maxwell and Ledisi, and earned countless spots on the Billboard charts, including a #1 spot on the Urban Adult Contemporary charts with the hit single, "Don't Want You Back," from her latest album "Did It For Love." Her classic albums have also earned nominations for Outstanding New Artist at the NAACP Image Awards, and Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist at the 2008 Soul Train Music Awards.