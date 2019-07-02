Centenary Stage Company's Summer Musical Theatre Series Kicks Off with NUNSENSE

Centenary Stage Company's Summer Musical Theatre Series kicks off with Dan Goggin's hilarious comedy Nunsense July 11 through July 21 in the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Individual performances run Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Tickets range from $18.00 to $30.00 with discounts available for students and children under 12. Tickets are available on line at centenarystageco.org or by phone at (908) 979 - 0900.

With book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin, Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters forcing the surviving sisters to raise funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show and take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of "Grease". Here we meet Reverend Mother Regina, a former circus performer; Sister Mary Hubert, the Mistress of Novices; a streetwise nun from Brooklyn named Sister Robert Anne; Sister Mary Leo, a novice who is a wannabe ballerina; and the delightfully wacky Sister Mary Amnesia, the nun who lost her memory when a crucifix fell on her head. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz and comic surprises at every turn, Nunsense has become an international phenomenon with more than 5000 productions worldwide and translated into 21 languages.

The cast features Cynthia Livingstone (Byram, NJ) as Sister Mary Regina, Ali Rose Harton (Cartersville, GA) as Sister Mary Hubert, Rach Phelan (Edison, NJ) as Sister Mary Amnesia, Brianna Morris (Parsippany, NJ) as Sister Mary Leo, Megan Schmiedhauser (Stanhope, NJ) as Sister Robert Anne and Angelina Taystra (Washington, NJ).Nunsense marks the second year of Centenary Stage Company Summer Musical Theatre Series. After last season's successful presentation of HAIR Centenary Stage Company has expanded the Summer Musical Theatre Series to include two musicals, Nunsense running July 11 through July 21 and Jesus Christ Superstar running August 1 through August 11. The Summer Musical Theatre Series is produced by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTstage Repertory and features early career performers including current students and alumni of Centenary University and local talent. Nunsense is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, INC.

All performances are held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Tickets for Nunsense range from $18.00 to $30.00 and vary by performance date.

Tickets for Thursday performances are $25.50 for ALL SEATS with a buy one / get one rush ticket special when purchased in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:30 pm on the evening of the performance. Thursday Buy One / Get One Rush Ticket Special is not available for advance ticket sales. Friday evening tickets are $25.50 for adults and $18.00 for students and children under 12. Saturday evening tickets are $30.00 for adults and $18.00 for students and children under 12. Sunday afternoon tickets are $25.50 for adults and $18.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and two hours prior to every performance. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

