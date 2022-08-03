Centenary Stage Company's Production Of THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Headed Into Final Weekend

Centenary Stage Company and the NEXTStage Repertory's production of The Marvelous Wonderettes is headed into its final weekend of performances. The final performances will run August 4-7 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

This Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring over 30 classic '50s and '60s hits, The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

This production of The Marvelous Wonderettes will be directed by Jillian Petrie. Jillian Petrie is an award-winning choreographer/director. With over 100 productions under her belt, and she is just getting started. She is currently company choreographer for The Growing Stage, a professional regional theatre company located in New Jersey. Here she also served as director on the company's first film production and has previously served as director of multiple main-stage productions. As of June 2018, she has been Director of TGS's new Theatre Dance program. Productions are full-length plays that aim to challenge existing boundaries by incorporating movement-based storytelling and exploring audience engagement. In addition, Jillian is a professor of dance and theatre at Centenary University and founder of the media company, Athletes & Artists. Jillian was recently a member of the 2018-2019 Stage Directors Choreographers Foundation's Broadway Observership Class, Directors Lab Class of 2019, Broadway Dance Center's Choreography Program of 2021, and SDCF's Broadway Observership 2013-2014 Class.

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes features Centenary University student Amanda Ackerman as Cindy Lou, alumni, Christina Polichetti as Missy and Serena Buchan as Betty Jean, and making her Centenary Stage Company debut, Lauren Fabio as Suzie.

The final performances of The Marvelous Wonderettes will be Thursday, August 4 at 7:30 pm; Friday, August 5 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, August 6 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, August 7 at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for this production of The Marvelous Wonderettes range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults. Senior discounts are available for Friday and Saturday performances, tickets are $22.50. Tickets for students, and children 12 and younger are $18.00 for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances. Thursday is Family Night with a special Buy-One-Get-One discount for tickets purchased in-person at the box office 2 hours prior to the start of the show. Friday nights are Student Nights, with discounts available for students from any school as well as Centenary University Alumni with proof of enrollment. $10.00 Student Rush tickets and $10.00 Off Centenary University Alumni tickets start 2 hours prior to the start of the performance for in-person purchases. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. All ticket sales are final.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.