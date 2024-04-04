Cast Set for TICK, TICK...BOOM! at George Street Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Street Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and creative team for tick, tick…BOOM!, directed by Artistic Director David Saint (The Club) with a book, music, and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jonathan Larson (Rent). Featuring a script consulted by Tony Award winner David Auburn (Proof) and vocal and orchestral arrangements by Tony and Grammy Award winner, Stephen Oremus (The Book of Mormon), tick, tick…BOOM! will begin previews on April 23 with an opening night set for April 26 for a limited run through May 19, 2024. Tickets are on sale now.

The cast of tick, tick...BOOM! will include Daniel Marconi (Sweeney Todd) as Jon, Cathryn Wake (53% Of) as Susan, and John Yi (KPOP) as Michael.

tick, tick…BOOM! will feature scenic design by Travis George (Hairspray), costume design by Lisa Zinni (The Club), lighting design by Ryan O'Gara (The Wiz), sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier (Gypsy), music direction by Andrew David Sotomayor (Tootsie), and choreography by Chris Rice-Thomson (Pretty Woman). Samantha Flint (The Club) is the Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

“Jonathan Larson was a close friend and a frequent collaborator of mine,” says David Saint. “We developed a few pieces together, including three iterations of this show. Each time with a different title, beginning with Boho Days, then 30/90, and finally tick, tick…BOOM! After his tragic and premature death, I have always missed him and am haunted by all the great work he might have gone on to create. In that spirit, I now look back on this friendship, one that I cherish deeply, and hope to honor his talent and legacy with this production.”

tick, tick...BOOM! is the captivating musical masterpiece by the late, great Jonathan Larson. Set in the bustling streets of New York City, tick, tick...BOOM! is an electrifying production that ignites the stage with raw emotion and unyielding passion.

Follow the journey of Jon (Daniel Marconi), a struggling composer on the brink of turning 30, as he wrestles with the haunting pressures of artistic ambition and the relentless ticking of time.



With an energetic and eclectic score that seamlessly blends rock, pop, and musical theater, tick, tick...BOOM! pulses with vibrant melodies and poignant lyrics. It's a celebration of the human spirit, a battle cry for anyone who has ever dared to chase their dreams, and a heartfelt tribute to Larson's own artistic journey.

tick, tick...BOOM! was originally produced Off Broadway in June 2001 by

Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.

Production design is sponsored by The Merrill G. and Emita E. Hastings Foundation.

tick, tick...BOOM! is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also provided by MTI.

The performance schedule for tick, tick...BOOM! is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exception: There will be no matinee performance on Thursday April 25.

George Street Playhouse will offer an English open captioned matinee performance and a Spanish open captioned evening performance on Saturday May 4. Patrons are also invited to attend an audio described matinee performance on Sunday May 12.

Tickets to tick, tick...BOOM! begin at $25 and are now on sale at secure.georgestreetplayhouse.org/overview/tick-tick-boom.