Cast Set for David Lee White's ETIQUETTE at Lomotion Live
The production stars Reba Holley, Mikey Miller, Hope Keil, Jodi Maloy, and Bradley Carrington in a limited three-performance run.
Lomotion Live has revealed the cast of Etiquette, a timely and biting comedy by playwright David Lee White, directed by Lauren Moran. The production will run November 13–15 at Lomotion Live at Parsippany Arts Center in Boonton, New Jersey. The cast features Reba Holley, Mikey Miller, Hope Keil, Jodi Maloy, and Bradley Carrington.
One viral video. A thousand backstage dramas. The show must go on… right? Set in Fall 2021, Etiquette follows the staff and performers of the Cellar Theatre as they return to live production after a year of Zoom programming. During a performance of the fictional American classic Midnight Cicadas, lead actress Lauren Ellis catches an audience member filming the show on his phone. In a moment of frustration, she stops the performance and refuses to continue.
The incident quickly goes viral, initially earning the theatre widespread praise for defending proper theatre etiquette. But when an online commenter presents a different interpretation of the confrontation, public opinion shifts, and the theatre finds itself at the center of a growing controversy.
As the fallout intensifies, the already overworked and underpaid staff must contend with backstage feuds, diva tantrums, illegal vaping, internet trolls, and the theatre's own problematic history. With reputations on the line and tensions mounting, Etiquette explores the complexities of public perception, social media outrage, and the unpredictable consequences of one very public moment.
Blending sharp humor with a timely look at the intersection of live performance and online culture, Etiquette asks what happens when a single incident takes on a life of its own—and whether the show can go on when everyone has something to say.
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