Cast Set for David Lee White's ETIQUETTE at Lomotion Live

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Lomotion Live has revealed the cast of Etiquette, a timely and biting comedy by playwright David Lee White, directed by Lauren Moran. The production will run November 13–15 at Lomotion Live at Parsippany Arts Center in Boonton, New Jersey. The cast features Reba Holley, Mikey Miller, Hope Keil, Jodi Maloy, and Bradley Carrington.

One viral video. A thousand backstage dramas. The show must go on… right? Set in Fall 2021, Etiquette follows the staff and performers of the Cellar Theatre as they return to live production after a year of Zoom programming. During a performance of the fictional American classic Midnight Cicadas, lead actress Lauren Ellis catches an audience member filming the show on his phone. In a moment of frustration, she stops the performance and refuses to continue.

The incident quickly goes viral, initially earning the theatre widespread praise for defending proper theatre etiquette. But when an online commenter presents a different interpretation of the confrontation, public opinion shifts, and the theatre finds itself at the center of a growing controversy.

As the fallout intensifies, the already overworked and underpaid staff must contend with backstage feuds, diva tantrums, illegal vaping, internet trolls, and the theatre's own problematic history. With reputations on the line and tensions mounting, Etiquette explores the complexities of public perception, social media outrage, and the unpredictable consequences of one very public moment.

Blending sharp humor with a timely look at the intersection of live performance and online culture, Etiquette asks what happens when a single incident takes on a life of its own—and whether the show can go on when everyone has something to say.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 07 Hrs 59 Min 03 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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