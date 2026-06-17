CONCERT FOR A CURE to Benefit Three Cancer Organizations at Gateway Playhouse

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Gateway Playhouse of Somers Point is producing Concert for a Cure, a three-part show highlighting three different musical acts on June 28, as a special fundraising event for three different cancer organizations: the American Cancer Society (ACS), Gilda's Club of Linwood, and Wigs & Wishes by Martino Cartier of Sewell.

The event will feature three original musical acts: Tide II Moon, a Philadelphia-based indie rock band formed by Drexel University film students; Steven Lemon, a South Jersey indie pop/rock/folk artist with a songwriting career that spans two decades; and Rachel Burghen, a dynamic South Jersey crossover artist known for her soaring pop sound, accompanied by Brian Conover on piano.

The event is being spearheaded by Burghen, who began singing at senior centers that her grandmother would take her to as a small child. Burghen went on to study musical theater at Rowan College of South Jersey, Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia and Media Theatre in Media, Pa. Burghen has had starring roles in The Music Man, Carousel, The Sound of Music, and Brigadoon, among others. Of late, South Jersey audiences caught Burghen at the Gateway in recent productions of South Pacific and Guys and Dolls. Now also a songwriter, Burghen writes music on personal themes about healing, hope and love.

“Every person I've ever lost has been to some form of this disease (cancer), including my grandmother, who was my biggest supporter and encouraged me to sing,” explained Burghen, on why she conceived this event.

Burghen is excited to debut some of her originals at the fundraising event, including a song she wrote for her beloved grandmother titled “Mint Leaves and Flowers,” as well as a song she wrote with her son, who will perform with her, as well as in Tide II Moon.

“Rachel captivated audiences in both 'South Pacific' and our recent production of 'Guys and Dolls,' but what we're even more inspired by is what she is doing for these incredible organizations,” said Katie Calvi, the Gateway's board president. “When she came to us with the idea for this fundraiser, we didn't hesitate to support her.”

Concert for a Cure takes place 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28. Tickets are $25 at GatewayByTheBay.org and at the Karen S. Sutherland Box Office 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. More information can be found at GatewayByTheBay.org.

ABOUT GATEWAY PLAYHOUSE:

Since its reopening in 2017, Gateway Playhouse, a 501-(c)3 nonprofit, has provided quality and affordable year-round entertainment to residents and visitors alike, as well as offered educational opportunities to grammar and high school students, in the hopes of creating future generations of actors, directors and audiences. Aside from an annual MainStage season, the Gateway also produces a variety of comedy and cabaret shows throughout the year. As the saying goes, “see you at the Gateway!”

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