COMPANY to Play Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor This Summer

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Off-Centre Stages will present the witty, fast-paced musical comedy Stephen Sondheim's 'Company,' July 31 to Aug. 9 at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

It's Bobby's 35th birthday, and he's still single, trying to find a way to have a serious relationship without a serious commitment. But as his friends-all couples at different stages in their marriages--impose their unique perspectives of relationship function and dysfunction, Bobby is forced to consider relaxing his determined grip on bachelorhood.

Featuring some of Stephen Sondheim's best-known songs, including "Side by Side by Side," "Marry Me a Little," and "Being Alive,' 'Company' was originally produced in 1970 and was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards, winning seven. It was among the first musicals to deal with contemporary dating, marriage, and divorce, and is an example of a concept musical lacking a linear plot, relying on a series of vignettes.

The cast of 'Company' includes Nick Olszewski of Maple Shade, N.J; Aimée Robidoux of Levittown, Pa.; Jermaine Terry of Hamilton, Pa.; Laurie Gougher of Newtown, Pa.; Joseph McCabe of Middletown, N.J.; Amanda Dranchak of Cinnaminson, N.J.; Matt Keelan of Hamilton; Jamie Sheffer of Medford Lakes, N.J.; Connor Riley of Collegeville, Pa.; Suzanne Ardite of New Hope, Pa.; Jim Morris of Hamilton; Rachel Estrada of Princeton Junction, Pa.; Izzy DiCampli of Philadelphia; Elizabeth Axler of Doylestown, Pa.; Monica Alvarado of Bensalem, Pa.; Kristin Schrier of Holland, Pa.; and Harrison Alexander of Robbinsville, N.J.

Jonathan Edmondson is director and set designer for 'Company,' with assistant directors M.J. Santry and Alaina Stampe, music director Madelyn Seltzer, and assistant music director Brian Colquist. Abbey Acolia is producer and stage manager, with assistant stage managers James Murray and John Garvey, choreographer Sam Dobron, and assistant choreographer Emily Ewig. Props are by Mary Hill, costumes by Sheron Williams with assistant Elias Snare, hair and makeup by Belle Salvatore, and sets by Angelica Froio. Sound is by Noah Schwartz, lighting by Kelly Furman, and set construction by Glenn Dobron and Bryan Hill, with production assistants Joey Wilson and Alexa Shifton.

Dates and showtimes for 'Company' are Fridays, July 31 and Aug. 7, and Saturdays, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances Saturdays, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8, and Sundays, Aug. 2 and Aug. 9, at 1:30 p.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets are $26 for adults and $24 for for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

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