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CLOSER THAN EVER to Close Centenary Stage Company's SUMMERFEST 2026

Broadway veteran John Leone leads the cast at Hackettstown's Kutz Theatre, directed by Sara Louise Lazarus.

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CLOSER THAN EVER to Close Centenary Stage Company's SUMMERFEST 2026

Centenary Stage Company's 2026 SUMMERFEST season will come to a close with the upcoming production of Maltby & Shire's Closer Than Ever, featuring Broadway veteran John Leone, an original cast member of Jersey Boys, leading a talented four-person ensemble. The acclaimed musical revue begins July 30 and runs through August 9 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

Directed by award-winning director Sara Louise Lazarus, Closer Than Ever brings together Leone, whose Broadway credits also include Les Misérables, returning Centenary Stage Company favorites Julie Galorenzo and Cassandra Krajcik, and actor, singer, musician, and audiobook narrator Alex Perone, who makes his CSC debut.  Music Direction is by John Bowen, and the production also features live accompaniment by Mr. Bowen on piano and Evan Finkbeiner on bass.

Featuring music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Closer Than Ever is a heartfelt and humorous collection of songs and stories exploring the experiences that connect us all — from relationships and family to ambition, aging, and the unexpected moments that shape our lives. Through a series of beautifully crafted musical vignettes, the production captures both the comedy and emotion found in everyday human experiences.

“We are thrilled to bring Closer Than Ever to the CSC stage as the finale of this year's SUMMERFEST season,” said Christopher Young, General Manager of Centenary Stage Company. “With John Leone's Broadway experience, Sara Louise Lazarus's incredible direction, and this remarkable ensemble, audiences can expect an intimate, engaging, and unforgettable evening of musical theatre.”

Performances of Closer Than Ever will be held July 30 through August 9 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center, located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Tickets range from $30 to $35 for adults, with discounts available for students, children, and groups. Thursday evening performances feature CSC's popular Buy One, Get One Rush Ticket Special, available when purchased in person at the Box Office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of each Thursday performance.

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