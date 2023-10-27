CHICAGO Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Performances are on Saturday, November 18 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, November 19 at 1pm and 6:30pm. 

By: Oct. 27, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents Chicago the Musical for four performances on Saturday, November 18 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, November 19 at 1pm and 6:30pm. Tickets range from $40-$105.  

Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune, one show-stopping song after another, and spectacular dance numbers. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is the recipient of six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, and a Grammy® Award. Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End History and is the second longest running show in Broadway history, having surpassed Cats in November 2014. The Broadway production has over 9,500 performances. 

The Chicago cast includes Kailin Brown as Velma Kelly, Katie Frieden as Roxie Hart, as Connor Sullivan Billy Flynn, ILLEANA KIRVEN as Mama Morton, and Robert Quiles (from New Jersey) as Amos Hart. 

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media, and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids. 

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 




