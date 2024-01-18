CATS, SPRING AWAKENING & More Set for Algonquin Arts Theatre 2024-25 Broadway Series

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) is delighted to announce its much-anticipated Broadway Series for the 2024-2025 season, featuring an extraordinary lineup of Broadway hits that promise to transport audiences into the heart of compelling stories, stirring music, and unforgettable performances.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical Cats will kick off the season in July with its enchanting blend of poetry, dance, and spectacle. In August, Algonquin presents the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening, a powerful rock musical that explores the challenges of adolescence with a stirring score and a narrative that resonates with authenticity.

This fall, Algonquin Arts will present the vibrant and joyous spectacle that is Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Back by popular demand, embrace the holiday spirit with Irving Berlin's White Christmas, a timeless classic that will warm hearts with its festive cheer, memorable tunes, and dazzling choreography.

This winter, witness Charles M. Schulz's beloved characters come to life in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, a delightful musical that captures the timeless charm and wisdom of the Peanuts gang.

In February, Algonquin Arts will present a poignant and powerful production of The Diary of Anne Frank, showcasing one of the most enduring stories of resilience, family, hope, and the human spirit. Footloose brings the party to Algonquin Arts Theatre this spring in a musical based on the beloved 1984 film with its high-energy dance numbers and infectious music.

Concluding the season, 1776 takes audiences back to the founding of the United States with its Tony Award-winning score and engaging storytelling.



Subscription packages and subscription renewals are available now. Algonquin subscribers get the best seats, at the best prices and a myriad of benefits including; free ticket exchanges, pre-sales and subscriber discounts. General tickets will go on-sale February 29, 2024. Jazz Series, Orchestra Series and concerts will go on-sale this spring.



Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



"We are thrilled to present this exceptional lineup for our 2024-2025 Broadway Series," says Pamela Ward, Executive Director at Algonquin Arts Theatre. "Each production has been carefully chosen to provide our audience with a diverse range of theatrical experiences. We look forward to sharing these incredible stories.”

July 13 through July 28, 2024

CATS

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Based on Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot

Prepare for a purr-fectly mesmerizing performance of the world-renowned musical sensation – Cats! Andrew Lloyd Webber's masterpiece comes to life on stage with breathtaking choreography and dazzling costumes that have captivated audiences worldwide. Don't miss your chance to be part of this theatrical phenomenon. A ‘Memory' that will linger long after the final curtain falls!

August 9 through August 18, 2024

SPRING AWAKENING

Book & Lyrics by Steven Sater Music by Duncan Sheik

Based on the play by Frank Wedekind

Step into a world where the vibrancy of youth clashes with the oppressive constraints of society –Spring Awakening, the groundbreaking musical with a soul-stirring score by Duncan Sheik and a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Sater. The musical's fusion of rock and folk music perfectly complement the poignant narrative of love, rebellion, and self-discovery. FOR MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY.

October 11 through October 20, 2024

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT



Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Get ready for a musical extravaganza that will dazzle your senses and ignite your imagination. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a vibrant and joyous spectacle that brings the tale of Joseph and his brothers on their rollicking adventure, filled with laughter, love, and unexpected twists. Bring the entire family to witness this magnificent array of colors, music and pure theatrical magic!

December 6 through December 21, 2024

Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS



Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin

Book by David Ives and Paul Blake

Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film

Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank

Original stage production directed by Walter Bobbie

Step into a winter wonderland of song, dance, and holiday cheer with the timeless classic, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. This heartwarming musical is ready to whisk you away on a nostalgic journey filled with dazzling performances, memorable tunes, and a touch of old-fashioned romance. Create lasting memories and traditions with loved ones as you revel in the magic of this beloved musical together.

January 18 through January 26, 2025

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN



Based on The Comic Strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz

Book, Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner

Additional Dialogue by Michael Mayer

Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa



Rediscover the magic of childhood with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Sally and the rest of the gang. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown brings to life the timeless stories that have captured the hearts of audiences for generations. Charlie Brown's trials and triumphs, Lucy's unreliable wisdom, Sally's stubborn approach and Snoopy's imaginative adventures are sure to leave you with a smile on your face in this laugh-out-loud musical.

February 15 through February 23, 2025

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK



A Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

Based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”

Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman

Embark on a poignant journey through history with one of the most powerful and enduring stories of resilience, family, hope, and the human spirit. Anne Frank's eloquent and deeply moving words leap from the pages of her diary to the stage. The Diary of Anne Frank remains a relevant exploration of the impact of war, intolerance, and the importance of empathy, understanding, and the pursuit of a better world.

March 28 through April 6, 2025

FOOTLOOSE

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie

Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford

Music by Tom Snow

Lyrics by Dean Pitchford

Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman

Join us for the ultimate dance sensation – "Footloose!" This explosive musical, based on the beloved '80s film, is set to take your breath away with its infectious energy and a story that will have you cheering for freedom! With a chart-topping soundtrack featuring hits like "Footloose," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and "Holding Out for a Hero," this high-energy production will have you tapping your feet and singing along.



May 9 through May 18, 2025

1776

America's Prize Winning Musical



Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards

Book by Peter Stone

Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards

Original Production Directed by Peter Hunt

Originally Produced on the Broadway Stage by Stuart Ostrow



Witness the birth of a nation in 1776: a revolutionary musical experience! Join John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Ben Franklin, and other iconic figures as they draft the Declaration of Independence. This Tony Award-winning musical is a gripping portrayal of some of the most pivotal moments in American history. 1776 is not just a musical; it's a captivating journey that brings history to life with stirring melodies and a patriotic spirit.



Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.





ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE

(AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



Algonquin Arts Theatre was awarded “Best Live Theatre” in Monmouth County by the Asbury Park Press in 2023.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.

