Brook Arts Center Presents Motor City Revues' MOTOWN HOLIDAY

This 13-piece band covers the popular and rare Motown and Stax hits, plus rock and soul classics.

Oct. 28, 2021  

Brook Arts Center presents the Motor City's Revue's Motown Holiday on Friday, December 3, 2021.

A little more than half a century ago, a new sound took shape in and around Detroit that revolutionized the music industry. Today, the Motor City Revue faithfully recreates that signature Motown sound and, in the process, takes audiences on a journey back in time to where it all began.

This 13-piece band covers the popular and rare Motown and Stax hits, plus rock and soul classics. Although there are many bands that cover Motown tunes, few strive to match the vocal harmonies and instrumental mix that distinguished the original recordings.

Motor City Revue was formed to offer music lovers an authentic tribute to the artists and songs that defined a generation. Motor City Revue will have you dancing and singing along to the songs immortalized by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, The Supremes, and countless others. Come and enjoy Peace, Love, and Soul!

Get your tickets early, this is sure to be a sold-out event! Discounted Presales Tickets at www.brookarts.org or 732-469-7700. Box Office Opens at 6 pm for walk-up sales. All seats are reserved socially distanced seating. Concessions and Free Parking are available.


