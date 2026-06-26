Blue Curtain Concert Series to Return to Princeton With Free Summer Performances

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blue Curtain returns this July with three Saturday evening performances at 8:00 p.m. at the Princeton High School Performing Arts Center (16 Walnut Lane, Princeton). Free and open to the public, the annual concert series showcases an eclectic mix of Afro-Brazilian sounds, straight-ahead jazz and contemporary improvisation.

The series opens on July 11 with Brazilian-American singer, drummer, and percussionist Nanny Assis, who celebrates the often-overlooked African roots of bossa nova through his project Afro-Jobim. While legendary composer Antonio Carlos Jobim is often associated with European influences, Assis shines a light on the Afro-Brazilian traditions that also helped shape Brazil's musical identity.

Born in Salvador, Brazil, Assis is an international ambassador of Brazilian music and winner of the 2011 Brazilian International Press Award for Best Singer of the Year. Joyful, contemplative, and deeply rooted in Afro-Brazilian traditions, his artistry uplifts listeners of every generation. He has performed with renowned artists including Vinicius Cantuária, Eumir Deodato, and John Patitucci, and is a master of Brazilian musical styles ranging from samba and the music of Bahia to Brazilian jazz and folkloric traditions from his homeland.

On July 18, Blue Curtain welcomes home Princeton native, trombonist, composer, and arranger Caleb Eckstein and his ensemble, the Caleb Eckstein Boptet. A graduate of Princeton High School, Eckstein went on to study Jazz Trombone Performance and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where he worked with masters including Vincent Gardner and Tom Garling.

The series concludes on July 25 with vibraphonist, composer, producer, and bandleader Sasha Berliner, one of the most exciting voices in contemporary jazz. A rock drummer turned vibraphonist, Berliner moved to New York to study at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music under acclaimed vibraphonist Stefon Harris and went on to become the first woman and youngest musician ever to win the DownBeat Critics Poll's Rising Star–Vibraphone category.

Currently a professor of Jazz and Jazz Composition at UC Irvine, Berliner has headlined major festivals including Newport, Montreal, Monterey, and North Sea Jazz, and has collaborated with artists including Christian McBride, Tyshawn Sorey, and Cécile McLorin Salvant. Known for her genre-defying recordings—including Azalea (2019), Onyx (2022), and Fantôme (2025)—Berliner blends jazz, electronic textures, and experimental sounds into a bold and distinctive musical language. Her Blue Curtain appearance offers a glimpse of her latest project, Arts & Sciences, an electric ensemble featuring vibraphone and electronic instruments ahead of the group's debut EP release in fall 2026.

Blue Curtain Summer Concert Series

When: Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. — July 11, 18, and 25, 2026

Where: Princeton High School Performing Arts Center, 16 Walnut Lane, Princeton, NJ

Admission: Free. No tickets or registration required. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...