Bergen Performing Arts Center Opens Registration for High School Musical Awards

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The bergenPAC Performing Arts School will celebrate students' passion and dedication with its fifth annual High School Musical Awards, taking place Monday, June 7, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.

Registration is now open to all New Jersey high schools. Schools must register their musical productions by January 11, 2027. Late submissions will not be accepted.

The awards recognize the hard work, talent and collaboration that bring school productions to life, while helping strengthen arts education in communities throughout New Jersey. A range of award categories will celebrate students' accomplishments both onstage and behind the scenes.

New for 2027, production element awards—including lighting, set design, and hair and makeup—will be divided into two categories based on production budget. This approach is designed to create a more equitable experience for participating schools and recognize creativity across different levels of resources.

Following registration, the bergenPAC High School Musical Awards team will contact each school with next steps. A bergenPAC adjudicator will attend a performance of the school's musical and share observations with the professional adjudication committee.

The June ceremony will once again double as a formal ball, giving students an opportunity to dress up, celebrate their achievements and enjoy an evening that puts their talents in the spotlight. Selected participating schools will also be invited to perform on the bergenPAC stage, sharing their work with the wider community in an auditorium with more than 1,300 seats.

Through the High School Musical Awards, the bergenPAC Performing Arts School honors the dedication of young theater artists and encourages their continued growth as performers, creators and collaborators.

Schools can register at:

bergenPAC High School Musical Awards Registration

Registration deadline: January 11, 2027

Awards ceremony and formal ball: Monday, June 7, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.

Location: bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 07 Hrs 04 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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