Bergen Performing Arts Center Opens Registration for High School Musical Awards
Registration deadline: January 11, 2027.
The bergenPAC Performing Arts School will celebrate students' passion and dedication with its fifth annual High School Musical Awards, taking place Monday, June 7, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.
Registration is now open to all New Jersey high schools. Schools must register their musical productions by January 11, 2027. Late submissions will not be accepted.
The awards recognize the hard work, talent and collaboration that bring school productions to life, while helping strengthen arts education in communities throughout New Jersey. A range of award categories will celebrate students' accomplishments both onstage and behind the scenes.
New for 2027, production element awards—including lighting, set design, and hair and makeup—will be divided into two categories based on production budget. This approach is designed to create a more equitable experience for participating schools and recognize creativity across different levels of resources.
Following registration, the bergenPAC High School Musical Awards team will contact each school with next steps. A bergenPAC adjudicator will attend a performance of the school's musical and share observations with the professional adjudication committee.
The June ceremony will once again double as a formal ball, giving students an opportunity to dress up, celebrate their achievements and enjoy an evening that puts their talents in the spotlight. Selected participating schools will also be invited to perform on the bergenPAC stage, sharing their work with the wider community in an auditorium with more than 1,300 seats.
Through the High School Musical Awards, the bergenPAC Performing Arts School honors the dedication of young theater artists and encourages their continued growth as performers, creators and collaborators.
Schools can register at:
bergenPAC High School Musical Awards Registration
Registration deadline: January 11, 2027
Awards ceremony and formal ball: Monday, June 7, 2027, at 7:00 p.m.
Location: bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
|
Pipeline
Vanguard Theater (10/08-10/25)
|
The Hello Girls
Old Library Theatre (10/16-10/25)
|
Yamato Drummers of Japan
State Theatre New Jersey (1/31-1/31)
|
Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker and the Grinch Suites - Water Gap Jazz Orchestra
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (12/19-12/19)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)
|
Flame (The Experience)
Art House Productions (11/05-11/05)
|
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
State Theatre New Jersey (1/24-1/24)
|
Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart (12/20-12/20)
|
Forever Motown Christmas
State Theatre New Jersey (12/06-12/06)