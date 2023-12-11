Bergen Equestrian Celebrates The Holidays With A Horse Parade

Bergen Equestrian at Overpeck Park in Leonia, New Jersey, celebrates the holidays with riders and their horses! See the Horse parade and photos of kids and their horses. See riders and their costumes from A Grinch to Reindeers to a Dreidel to Santa, Elf, and more!



Bergen Equestrian is the home to over 100 horses; they have riding lessons for all levels, including professional jumping lessons. In addition, Bergen Equestrian offers riding and non-riding programs, including winter, summer, and after-school camp programs for kids 7-14 years old.



Bergen Equestrian is the home to A Stable Life, which offers individual and group equine therapy programs for people of all ages. In addition to having a monthly group equine therapy program, they partner with social agencies to enhance their therapy programs. Bergen Equestrian is a hidden gem in Bergen County- visit bergenequestrian.com



Bergen Equestrian Center was established in 1974 is a multi service horse facility on 22 acres of landscaped grounds providing a home for over 75 horses at Overpeck County Park in Leonia, New Jersey, (minutes away from the GWB.) Amenities include 3 outdoor riding rings, 2 indoor riding rings, air conditioned tack rooms, heated lounge with a panoramic view of the main indoor arena for an optimum year round experience. Programs include children's camp, group and individual riding lessons, corporate team building and A Stable Life. A Stable Life is an equine assisted therapy program for families, small groups and individuals looking to heal their souls with the presence and grace of a horse. Dedicated and fully trained staff and therapists work to ensure participants receive a positive experience. The facility is also the home to Columbia University's Man of War Program. Visit: Bergen Equestrian Center at 40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia, NJ, Bergenequestrian.com or 201.336.3370