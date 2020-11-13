BWW Blog: Gather Around for Another Taste of Broadway

One thing is for sure, all eyes will be on the incredible performers of these shows to enjoy the magic of Broadway once again. ​​​​​​​

Like many other things this year, the iconic 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to look different than in the past. While the huge balloons, fabulous floats and incredible performers will all be gracing the parade again on the two and half mile route through Manhattan, the streets will be completely empty for the first time ever.

Spectators who would crowd the sidewalks to experience the once-in-a-lifetime event in person will not be allowed to do so this year in the monumental decision Macy's had made due to COVD-19. Instead, the company is encouraging everyone to enjoy the magic at home through the national broadcast hosted by NBC which has always been available for viewers unable to attend in person or choose not to.

However, although many aspects of the parade will be new because of necessary safety precautions, one thing that millions of Americans love is remaining the same. A select few Broadway shows are still going to shine on the makeshift stage in front of Macy's New York City flagship store on 34th Avenue.

The current Broadway casts of "Hamilton", "Mean Girls", "Jagged Little Pill" and "Ain't Too Proud" will be performing during the television broadcast and fans couldn't be more excited. After a total shutdown in early March due to COVID-19, all Broadway shows have come to a halt and many have really missed the opportunity to see their favorite musicals in person. Although this is just one small moment during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, seeing these four shows perform for the first time in months is going to be nothing short of incredible.

Each performance will be filmed ahead of time and then aired accordingly during the parade. No matter what, the enthusiasm to watch these four unique shows on television is unmatched. "Hamilton", already one of the most popular shows on Broadway, found even more popularity upon the Disney+ release over the summer. "Mean Girls" continues to be a staple in chick flick movies for teens and the translation to a musical has only found success. "Jagged Little Pill", the show inspired by Alanis Morrestte's album, has resonated with countless fans. And "Ain't Too Proud" is a jukebox musical focusing on musical group The Temptations who are well known for their catchy songs which thousands have come to love.

With a wide variety of stories, music and production, these Broadway shows are sure to make the parade even more of an event and continue carrying the usual excitement of the special Thanksgiving tradition. For the first time in months, the musicals that have found home on some of the most famous stages in the world will finally have an audience again even if it is different than expected.

For adapting to the unprecedented times the pandemic has brought on, Macy's is not only making sure every aspect of the event will be safe, but also giving families, young children and musical theater fans something to look forward to when all else has been canceled, postponed or stopped. One thing is for sure, all eyes will be on the incredible performers of these shows to enjoy the magic of Broadway once again.

