BLUEY'S BIG PLAY to Come to NJPAC's Prudential Hall for Five Performances

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is excited to announce that “Bluey's Big Play,” the beloved theatrical adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning children's television series, will be presented live at Prudential Hall for five captivating performances: Saturday, February 6, 2027 at 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, February 7, 2027 at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Families and theatergoers are invited to experience the enchanting world of Bluey, the lovable Australian Blue Heeler puppy, in this acclaimed stage show. “Bluey's Big Play” features brilliantly crafted puppets, vibrant music, and original voice talent from the hit TV series, delivering an immersive theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

Adapted from the award-winning animated series, “Bluey's Big Play” follows Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their family as they embark on a brand-new adventure filled with laughter, creativity, and unforgettable moments. The production expertly blends live actors, innovative puppetry, and the show's signature music, making it a must-see event for devoted fans and newcomers

This production is a highlight of NJPAC's dedicated commitment to bringing top-quality, family-friendly performances to young audiences and their loved ones. By presenting engaging live theater, NJPAC helps ignite a lifelong passion for the arts in children and fosters unforgettable family memories.

“Bluey's Big Play” is directed by acclaimed theater artist Rosemary Myers and features set and puppet design by the award-winning Jonathon Oxlade. The production is presented by Windmill Theatre Co, in association with BBC Studios, and showcases the original voices from the Bluey TV series, adding authenticity and charm to the live experience.

Since its debut, “Bluey's Big Play” has delighted audiences and critics alike, earning rave reviews for its imaginative storytelling, captivating performances, and heartfelt celebration of family. The show's success reinforces Bluey's status as one of the most cherished children's programs on television today.

“Bluey's Big Play” Live

Where: Prudential Hall, NJPAC



Saturday, February 6, 2027 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.



Sunday, February 7, 2027 – 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m.



Tickets for “Bluey's Big Play” at NJPAC go on sale Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at , by phone, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office. Early reservations are highly recommended, as shows are expected to sell out quickly.

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