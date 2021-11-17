BLIPPI The Musical And Photo Experience Comes To NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is proud to announce another world-class performance, see Blippi The Musical, the live show inspired by the global sensation Blippi who will have families rocking in their seats on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 6PM.

"After multiple sold out shows in over 65 markets this past summer, we're excited for New Jersey to experience Blippi The Musical in 2022," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "We're thrilled to continue to provide exciting and lasting memories for the whole family while prioritizing safety with venue and health officials in every city."

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

Blippi takes kids on the ultimate play date through field trips and adventures. Always curious, Blippi encourages learning through playing, doing and exploring. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 34 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.Blippi the musical - Photo ExperienceMeet Blippi in one of his very own MACHINES! You and your family will have the opportunity to take your photo with Blippi and one of his favorite machines. Upgrade your ticket here

Tickets and the exclusive Photo Experience will go on-sale Friday, November 19th at 10a.m. Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance by visiting NJPAC.org, by calling at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or visit the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

**Admission to the performance is not included in the Photo Experience ticket. This is a separate upgrade that must be purchased in advance.**Children age 12 and under must be accompanied by a Parent/Guardian. Each Child, Parent or Guardian must have a show ticket as well as a Photo Experience ticket to attend