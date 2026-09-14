B.I.N.G.O. to Open at Vivid Stage

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Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present a new comedy from October 8 through 18: B.I.N.G.O. (or Brittney Isle's Nice Geriatric Orgy) by Erin Mallon.

In this workshop production, we meet Barb, who desperately needs friends. That's why she moved to this 55+ community in the first place. So what better way to meet new people than to join a good old fashioned Bingo Night? When Bingo Night turns into a full-blown orgy, Barb must decide: does she stay in her safe, predictable world? Or does she play a new game of chance and truly live before it's too late?

Directed by Betsy True (Montclair), the cast includes Vivid Stage ensemble members Clark Carmichael (Hewitt), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Noreen Farley (Clinton) and Harriett Trangucci (Chatham). Also starring is Eli Ganias (NYC), who has often been a guest on Vivid's stage.

Playwright Erin Mallon is a USA Today Bestselling Author, playwright, host of My Job is to Play (Conversations on Creativity with Erin Mallon) and narrator of nearly 800 audiobooks. Erin's plays have been presented with Urban Stages, New Georges, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, The Collective, Cherry Picking, Great Plains Theater Conference, Samuel French #OOB Short Play Festival, Project Y Theater, Vivid Stage, Mile Square Theatre and more. Erin's play Branched (dir. Robert Ross Parker) premiered with InViolet Theater at HERE Arts Center in NYC and is in print with Original Works Publishing. Her play, The Net Will Appear had its Off-Broadway Premiere at 59E59 Theaters in NYC starring the great Richard Masur and is now available on Audible.com as an audio drama co-starring Matilda Lawler (Disney Plus' Flora & Ulysses, Broadway's The Ferryman).

Erin's Other full-length plays include: Pale Blue Dot(s), Good Riddance, Soft Animals, Hand Me Down, Stunning Displays of Prowess, Skin Hungry, The Other White Meat, Come Find Me, These Walls Can Talk 2: The Narwhal Strikes Back! and These Walls Can Talk 3: Rise of the Machine. Vivid Stage has produced Erin's play Soft Animals and held readings of many more.

B.I.N.G.O. will appear at Vivid Stage at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit from October 8 through 18. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Special dates: Thursday, October 8, is a preview performance; all tickets are $30. Friday, October 9, has an opening night reception following the show. Sunday, October 11, is Senior Sunday; seniors age 65+ pay $30. Thursday, October 15 is Under 30 Thursday; all patrons under 30 pay $25. Talkbacks follow the October 11 and 18 matinée performances. Sunday, October 18's matinee will be audio described for patrons with vision loss.

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