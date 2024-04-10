BENT Comes to Nutley Little Theatre in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Closing out their 89th Season, Nutley Little Theatre will present their June production, BENT, written by Martin Sherman and Directed by Mead Winters. Performances are June 14th-June 29th.

In 1934 Berlin on the eve of The Night of the Long Knives, Max, a grifter and his lover, Rudy spend a night of debauchery with an SS trooper. After soldiers burst into their apartment, Max and Rudy become desperate and go on the run. Max and Rudy flee Berlin and seek out the assistance from Max’s Uncle Freddie for help, which he reluctantly provides. Freddie “helps” him by telling Max how to live, as he does, practicing homosexuality on the side and forgoing his lover, Rudy. Unable to do so, Max and Rudy continue to flee until…

Attempting their escape amidst tragedy, Max encounters Horst, another homosexual prisoner as they are transported to the death camp in Dachau. Max and Horst hope to survive with each other for comfort and courage. Only time will tell. Will their love survive? Will they survive? Can true love transform, even in HELL!

The cast:

MAX - Brandon Conti

HORST - Nick Westemeyer

RUDY - Zachary Conner

WOLF - Gabe Michelson

GRETA - Aaron Drill

UNCLE FREDDIE - Patrick Horan

CAPTAIN - Nat Gennace

OFFICER - John Fraissinet

GUARD/ENSEMBLE - Tom Murtagh

The crew:

Director: Mead Winters

Stage Manager: Erin Sabat

Stage Crew: Mike Dancho & Donna Fraissinet

Set Designer: Jim Brown

Set, Light, Sound Designer & Operator - Jim Brown

Intimacy Coordinator: Laura Anthony

Stage Fighting - Laura Anthony

Music Director - Patrick Horan

Special Effects - L.A. Mars

Costumes & Props - Julia Sharpe & Beatriz Esteban-Messina

Stage & Poster Art - Stephen Crooks

Assistant to Construction - Joe Thayer

Publicity - Gina Sarno