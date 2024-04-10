BENT Comes to Nutley Little Theatre in June

Performances are June 14th-June 29th.
Closing out their 89th Season, Nutley Little Theatre will present their June production, BENT, written by Martin Sherman and Directed by Mead Winters. Performances are June 14th-June 29th.
In 1934 Berlin on the eve of The Night of the Long Knives, Max, a grifter and his lover, Rudy spend a night of debauchery with an SS trooper. After soldiers burst into their apartment, Max and Rudy become desperate and go on the run. Max and Rudy flee Berlin and seek out the assistance from Max’s Uncle Freddie for help, which he reluctantly provides. Freddie “helps” him by telling Max how to live, as he does, practicing homosexuality on the side and forgoing his lover, Rudy. Unable to do so, Max and Rudy continue to flee until…
Attempting their escape amidst tragedy, Max encounters Horst, another homosexual prisoner as they are transported to the death camp in Dachau. Max and Horst hope to survive with each other for comfort and courage. Only time will tell. Will their love survive? Will they survive? Can true love transform, even in HELL!
MAX - Brandon Conti
HORST - Nick Westemeyer
RUDY - Zachary Conner
WOLF - Gabe Michelson
GRETA - Aaron Drill
UNCLE FREDDIE - Patrick Horan
CAPTAIN - Nat Gennace
OFFICER - John Fraissinet
GUARD/ENSEMBLE - Tom Murtagh
Director: Mead Winters
Stage Manager: Erin Sabat
Stage Crew: Mike Dancho & Donna Fraissinet
Set Designer: Jim Brown
Set, Light, Sound Designer & Operator - Jim Brown
Intimacy Coordinator: Laura Anthony
Stage Fighting - Laura Anthony
Music Director - Patrick Horan
Special Effects - L.A. Mars
Costumes & Props - Julia Sharpe & Beatriz Esteban-Messina
Stage & Poster Art - Stephen Crooks
Assistant to Construction - Joe Thayer
Publicity - Gina Sarno
