BEEHIVE Comes to the Barn Theatre This Month

Performances run November 17th through December 3rd.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

The Barn Theatre will present the second production of its 96th season: Beehive, The 1960’s Musical. Directed by Leslie Silverman, musically directed by Jack Bender, and choreographed by Donna Bialkin. Created by Larry Gallagher

Beehive: The 1960’s Musical is a celebration of the powerful female voices of the 1960s. This musical review will transport audiences with timeless hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back”, “Son of a Preacher Man”, “You Don’t Own Me”, and many more. The story is told through the lens of six women as they sing their way through over 30 of the most iconic songs of this impactful decade. Featuring the music of Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, and Janis Joplin, this toe-tapping, non-stop musical will have audiences dancing in their seats! 

Members of the cast: Marivelle Clavel-Davis (Andover, NJ), Meghan Jenkins (Bridgewater, NJ), Kay Koch (Haldon, NJ), Pamela M. Pedersen (Pompton Plains/Pequannock, NJ), Melyssa Searcy (Newark, NJ), and Jocelyn Elena Stout (Hackensack, NJ). 

PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES: 

11/17/2023 at 8:00 pm, 11/18/2023 at 2:00 pm, 11/19/2023 at 2:00 pm 

11/24/2023 at 8:00 pm, 11/25/2023 at 8:00 pm, 11/26/2023 at 2:00 pm 

12/1/2023 at 8:00 pm, 12/2/2023 at 8:00 pm, 12/3/2023 at 2:00 pm 




