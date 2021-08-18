Axelrod Performing Arts Center to Reopen for The 2021/ 2022 Theater Season

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced its grand reopening beginning in October, after 18 months shuttered from the pandemic. Four main-stage musicals have been announced as well as a youth production from the Axelrod Performing Arts Academy. The concert schedule will be announced after Labor Day.

A BRONX TALE

October 29-November 14, 2021

First up will be A BRONX TALE, The Musical, directed by Broadway veteran Richard H. Blake, one of the musical's original stars, opening on October 29. Based on Chazz Palminteri's autobiographical play and film starring Robert De Niro, A Bronx Tale has been described as "Jersey Boys Meets West Side Story," with a Motown/rock-infused score by Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors) and a book by Glenn Slater (Sister Act).

THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

March 11-27, 2022

In March 2022, Broadway star Hunter Foster directs THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY, by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, with "a glorious score" that Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco says is "one of the most under-rated musicals of the century." The musical is based on Robert James Waller's best-selling novel and the film starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Marsha Norman.

GREASE

June 3-19, 2022

GREASE, rescheduled from June 2020, will open in June 2022. The Axelrod's new production of one of the world's most successful musicals is being directed and choreographed by Lisa Stevens. With a rock and roll score by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, Grease became the longest running Broadway musical in history when it closed in 1980, with 3,388 performances, and the film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John became the highest grossing musical film ever. The show remains one of the most popular of all musicals and has been recorded over 150 times in dozens of languages.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

November 5-27, 2022

Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, from the most successful writing team in Broadway history, opens November 2022. Based on the 1957 television musical starring Julie Andrews, Cinderella is the most magical princess musical of all time with all the charm and romance of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classics The Sound of Music, South Pacific and The King and I. This Broadway version has a fun new book by five-time Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane (Sister Act, Xanadu). The Axelrod production will be directed and choreographed by Todd Labron Underwood.

Nickelodeon™ THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

November 27-December 5, 2021

The Axelrod Performing Arts Academy, formed in 2020, presents it first fully staged musical, opening Thanksgiving weekend. THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg, TV's number-one kids' show for over 20 years. The Broadway production-which The New York Times called "brilliant"-was a surprise to children and adults alike. The Axelrod Academy production, directed by Broadway's original Mrs. Puff, Abby C. Smith, is hilarious family fun. The SpongeBob Musical has an eclectic and entertaining score by such pop artists as David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Yolanda Adams, Aerosmith, Lady Antebellum and more!

THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS!

December 11-19, 2021

Returning to the Axelrod stage this December, THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS, a reimagined modern version of the classic holiday ballet directed and choreographed by Gabriel Chajnik with the Axelrod PAC's own professional ballet company. Based on the Tchaikovsky original, The Nutcracker Rocks! includes latest music by Gaslight Anthem's Alex Levine and a new book by Reuben Jackson. Do not miss this festive holiday tradition at the Axelrod!

To learn more about upcoming shows, our updated Covid policy and future tickets, click here: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/shows-and-tickets