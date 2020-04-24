Axelrod PAC Anounces Axe Awards for 2020 Jersey High School Seniors

With high school theaters going dark throughout the state of New Jersey, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, in conjunction with local non-profit Cabaret for Life [CFL], turns the spotlight on high school musical theater students with the NJ High School AXE Awards.

Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco, who named the new awards and serves as CFL's president, says, "This year is one that none of us will forget! The only thing more traumatic than the postponement of the Tony Awards and having the Oscars in limbo is the disappointment high school thespians are experiencing because their shows are 'axed' by COVID-19.

The award gives talented, young, student actors a second chance to shine by providing much-needed scholarship money."

Four winning seniors will each receive $1000, while the top male and female underclassman will each receive $500. The award money is provided by Cabaret for Life in memory of Amy Fredericks, a local music director and teacher who frequently volunteered for the organization.

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, who recently appeared at the Axelrod, comments, "As a Jersey girl, I want to send my best wishes to all the entrants of the AXE Awards. Jersey strong!"

Benanti won the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Stars Award for her performance at Kinnelon High School in 1997, and she has a special place in her heart for these students. This March, Benanti expressed her shared disappointment for all the high school musical cancellations around the country and launched #SunshineSongs on Twitter so high school musical performers could share their videos with her.

The NJ High School AXE Awards are open to all current high school students who live in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex Counties. Any senior cast in a leading or supporting role in a 2020 high school musical is eligible, whether or not the show went on. Freshmen, sophomores and juniors who had leading, supporting or featured roles can also submit.

The six categories for the AXE Awards are Best Actor in a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical, Best Non-Senior Actress in a Musical and Best Non-Senior Actor in a Musical.

Entrants have until Friday, May 8, to fill out the registration form (available at https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/post/nj-high-school-axe-awards) and submit a performance video.

A panel of theater professionals will select finalists, and an online vote will determine the five winners on Monday, May 18, with winners announced after Memorial Day.

Send questions about the NJ High School ACE Awards to adeprisco@axelrodartscenter.org.





